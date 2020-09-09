Updates From Shazam 2, and the Future of Alien

Image : Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Bill Skarsgård has had to exit Robert Egger’s mysterious next movie. Get a look at Netflix’s gorgeous new sci-fi family movie, Over the Moon, Chris McQuarrie teases another wild stunt for Mission Impossible 7. Plus, what’s to come on Lovecraft Country, and how much longer Lucifer has left going into its last season. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

The Northman

In a recent interview with Collider, Bill Skarsgård revealed “a scheduling nightmare” has forced him to drop of out Robert Egger’s The Northman.

It’s been a scheduling nightmare during COVID. It is what it is. It’s a big shame. Eggers is one of the great filmmakers out there and working with my brother…I don’t want to talk about it, it’s going to make me burst into tears.

Advertisement

No One Gets Out Alive

Deadline reports Cristina Rodlo and Marc Menchaca will star in a film adaptation of Adam Nevill’s horror novel No One Gets Out Alive at Netflix. The story recounts the experiences of “an immigrant in search of the American dream who, after being forced to take a room in a boarding house, finds herself in a nightmare she can’t escape.”Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s Imaginarium Productions are attached to produce.

Alien 6

Speaking with Forbes, Ridley Scott stated it’s “doubtful” future films in the Alien franchise will revisit characters, themes and ideas introduced in either Prometheus or Alien: Covenant.

That’s in process. We went down a route to try and reinvent the wheel with Prometheus and Covenant. Whether or not we go directly back to that is doubtful because Prometheus woke it up very well. But you know, you’re asking fundamental questions like, ‘Has the Alien himself, the facehugger, the chestburster, have they all run out of steam? Do you have to rethink the whole bloody thing and simply use the word to franchise?’ That’s always the fundamental question.

Advertisement

Shazam 2

Appearing as a guest on Dan Fogler’s 4D Xperience, Zachary Levi revealed Shazam 2 plans to begin filming early next year.

They announced that we were gonna do a sequel pretty much right after we premiered. They knew we were tracking well enough, they were happy enough with the numbers. So they have been steadily and earnestly working on the script for the sequel and I think Q1 of next year is the idea. COVID has kind of made everything a little bit up in the air, but very much the intent is to make another one. We gotta get to it fast, the kids are growing fast. It was gonna be April 2022 and then they pushed [the date], partly because of COVID, I think. I’m actually quite grateful — I think a November release is a better calendar [spot]. Hopefully, we can kind of float and keep it going into the holidays. Aquaman had that right-before-Christmas release and [grossed] a billion-plus dollars.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible 7

New video from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 teases a particularly alarming motorcycle stunt in Norway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hubie Halloween

Bloody-Disgusting has out first look at Hubie Halloween, Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix movie about a “figure of mockery” who rescues Salem, Massachusetts from a yet-to-be-specified supernatural incursion.

Advertisement

Image : Netflix

Over the Moon

Netflix has released both a music video and making of featurette for their upcoming sci-fi/family musical, Over the Moon.

No Time to Die

The U.K. trailer for No Time to Die contains alternate footage from the U.S. trailer released last week.

Chucky

Due to covid-19 concerns, Deadline reports production on Syfy’s upcoming Child’s Play television series has been delayed to 2021.

Advertisement

Lucifer

According to Spoiler TV, there will be only eight episodes in Lucifer’s sixth and final season.

Advertisement

Room 104

Gary Cole checks into Room 104 as a gameshow host meeting a fan played by Linda Lavin in the synopsis for “No Dice”, airing September 11.

Season 4, Episode 8: “No Dice” Debut Date: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 (11:00-11:25 p.m. ET/PT) Slick gameshow host Chip Crawford (Gary Cole) wants nothing more than to keep his meet-and-greet with Enid (Linda Lavin), his eighty-something biggest fan, as short as possible, but Enid has other plans in store. Written by Julian Wass; directed by Patrick Brice.

[Spoiler TV]

Soulmates

AMC has released a trailer for its new anthology series about a corporation promising to hook you up with a mathematically calculated soulmate.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The latest trailer for The Walking Dead’s youth-oriented spinoff includes spray paint-covered zombies and ominous musical accompaniment.

Lovecraft Country

Finally, Ruby’s deal with William unravels in the trailer for “Strange Case”, next week’s episode of Lovecraft Country.