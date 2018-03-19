Screenshot: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm)

It’s time to start asking Mark Hamill whether he’ll be in Episode IX already. Benedict Cumberbatch offers a cryptic update about the chance of a Doctor Strange sequel. Preacher casts another major foe from the comics. Plus, new looks at Westworld and Freeform’s fishy drama Siren, and a new clip from The Walking Dead. Behold, spoilers!



The Grudge

Variety reports John Cho has joined The Grudge reboot in a currently undisclosed role.

Star Wars Episode IX

Speaking amidst St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Mark Hamill stated he’s eager to return for Episode IX, “but it’s all in J.J. hands.”

Meanwhile Domhnall Gleeson was unsurprusingly cryptic about the movie, telling the Radio Times to expect the, err, unexpected:

What was brilliant [about Star Wars: The Last Jedi] was that it was unexpected. And I’ve got a feeling that what JJ does may also be unexpected. I wasn’t expecting [Hux’s comedy] to be the way it went in VIII, at all. It really surprised me. And I’d say rather than played for laughs, it was written for laughs. We did it with an eye on the comic elements of it.

Doctor Strange 2

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Benedict Cumberbatch revealed there are currently no plans for a sequel to Doctor Strange.

Not at the moment, no. The masterplan is continually in flux, so it would be out of order for me to speculate.

The Batman

Hold on to your bat-butts, Heroic Hollywood claims Matt Reeves’ The Batman won’t be entering production until 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War

During a recent set visit, Anthony Russo confirmed to Screen Rant that Tony Stark is still on the outs with roughly half of The Avengers, and spends much of his time mentoring Spider-Man.

Tony is still in his, you know, he sort of sided with the Accords. He’s playing out the consequences of that choice and still leading the Avengers who are not on the opposite side of the Accords. And the opposite side of the law at this point. And he still has this connection with Spider-Man that he’s established- and that evolves. And they basically have a unique mentor-mentee relationship that continues to evolve as they move into this film.

Preacher

Johnny Coyne has been cast as Allfather D’Aronique, the “most powerful man in the world” who in the comics was the 112th Allfather of the Grail, a secret organization dedicated to keeping the bloodline of Jesus Christ intact. [Deadline]

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Neil Patrick Harris once again confirmed season three will be the series’ last.

It was always the plan to do [just] three seasons, which I really liked. It makes me feel like we’re doing a specific piece of art, as opposed to just hoping that the zeitgeist holds us up for as many seasons as people can stomach.

Agents of SHIELD

Coulson’s odyssey continues in the synopsis for episode 16 of the season, “Inside Voices.”

Coulson is forced to team up with surprising allies to save the world, while the S.H.I.E.L.D. team attempts to track down and rescue him.

Westworld

TV Line has new images from season two. Click through to see the rest.

Siren

Seals and sweatpants abound in KSiteTV’s gallery of images from the pilot airing March 29. More at the link.

Ash vs The Evil Dead

Pablo faces his destiny in the TV spot for next week’s, “Baby Proof.”

The Walking Dead

Finally, Maggie takes a stand in a clip from next week’s episode, “Do Not Send Us Astray.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.