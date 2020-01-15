Updates From No Time to Die, Edge of Tomorrow 2, and More

No Time to Die has found its title singer. Paul Feig has some updates on Dark Army and, uh, The Play-Doh Movie. Go behind the scenes on Black Widow in a new featurette. Amazon confirms its Lord of the Rings cast. Plus, what’s to come in the post-Crisis world on Flash and Arrow, and a new glimpse at Stargirl in action. To me, my spoilers!
No Time to Die
Billie Eilish has officially been hired to write and record the No Time to Die theme song.
Dark Army
Paul Feig provided an update on Dark Army during a recent appearance at the Television Critics Association.
I’ve written the first draft and now I’ve got some notes from the studio and I’m doing a rewrite right now. Another genre, another genre to have fun with, to treat seriously but also to make fun and have a good time with. I’m in a rewrite and hoping it will go forward. You never know in this business.
[/Film]
The Play-Doh Movie
Feig was also able to confirm he is indeed still attached to direct a Play-Doh movie for Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures.
Yeah, still working on it. We’ve been through a million concepts. That’s the thing. It seems easy but it’s literally such a giant palette to paint on that we’ve just struggled to make sure we tell it in the most fun way without copying anything that’s gone before. It’s still plugging along. It will happen one of these days.
[/Film]
Untitled Corey Taylor Horror Movie
Daily Dread reports Tom Savini Studios will handle special make-up effects for Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor’s “totally f—ked up” directorial debut.
Edge of Tomorrow II
Doug Liman provided a behind-the-scenes look at the multiple timelines he must keep track of for his Edge of Tomorrow sequel on Instagram.
Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson, Cate Shortland, and Kevin Feige discuss Black Widow in a new featurette.
Color Out of Space
Bloody-Disgusting has several new images from Richard Stanley’s Color Out of Space. Head over there to see the rest.
Fantasy Island
Bloody-Disgusting also has a handful of new photos from Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island. Click through for more.
Frankenstein
We also have a trailer for an artsy new Frankenstein adaptation from Greece.
Citadel
According to Deadline, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas have joined the cast of Citadel, the Russo Brother’s upcoming spy-centric “global thriller multi-series...with a compelling emotional center.” Details on the plot are currently under wraps, though promised to be “action-packed.”
Lord of the Rings
TV Line also reports Owain Arthur and Nazanin Boniadi have joined the cast of Amazon’s eight-part Lord of the Rings television series, alongside a confirmation of the previously rumored casting to make up the show’s primary cast. Details on their characters are currently unavailable.
The Mandalorian
During a recent interview with The Wrap, Taikia Waititi stated he thinks fans should “start a petition” to bring back his character, IG-11.
I feel we just need to start a petition because I think that character, really, he held up the entire season, didn’t he? From episode one all the way through, he was the hero.
The Stand
According to reporter Aaron Pruner, CBS’s new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand is scheduled to air “in the 4th quarter of 2020.”
The Wheel of Time
During a recent panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Amazon’s Jen Salke encouragingly stated, “we haven’t seen the first cut” of The Wheel of Time pilot, “but the material coming out of production looks incredible.” [Deadline]
Outlander
Claire and Jamie become the lord and lady of Fraser’s Ridge in a new photo from TV Line.
Doctor Who
Spoiler TV has a new synopsis for “Fugitive of the Judoon,” airing January 26.
Stomping their way into present-day Gloucester, the Judoon are on the hunt for someone on the run. Who is this fugitive? And why are these alien mercenaries after them?
Director: Nida Manzoor
Starring: Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole, Neil Stuke, Jo Martin
The Flash
Team Flash contends with a Post-Crisis world in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Marathon.”
Arrow
Meanwhile, Mia takes on the mantle of Green Arrow in the trailer for next week’s backdoor pilot, “Green Arrow & The Canaries.”
Stargirl
Finally, Luke Wilson teaches Brec Bassinger about the cosmic staff and the Justice Society of America in the latest trailer for Stargirl.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.