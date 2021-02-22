Updates From Ms. Marvel, Doctor Strange 2, Moon Knight, and More

Just another day at the office. Image : Jamie McKelvie (Marvel)

Marvel Studios productions are chugging along with new casting and fun filming details. Discovery of Witches gets a few new castmembers. Plus updates from The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and more. Spoilers away!



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



Bruce Campbell is now preparing to film his cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Ms. Marvel

Laurel Marsden has joined the cast of Ms. Marvel as Zoe Zimmer, “a popular girl at Coles Academic High” Kamala saves from drowning and “something of frenemy to Ms. Marvel.” She also “dates the school’s ‘it’ athlete Josh Richardson.”

Moon Knight

Appearing as a guest on The Watch podcast, Ethan Hawke admitted he joined the supporting cast of Moon Knight because it’s currently “where [he’]s at” in his acting career.

Well, it’s where I’m at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he’s a brilliant guy. A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?

Raya and the Last Dragon

The latest Raya and the Last Dragon trailer includes audio of “Lead the Way” by Jhené Aiko, one of the film’s original songs.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Meanwhile, Spencer Sutherland has joined the cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer in a currently undisclosed role.

Discovery of Witches

Radio Times reports Humans star Ivanno Jeremiah will play molecular biologist Christopher Roberts in season three. Additionally, the outlet also reports “Welsh actor Trystan Gravelle – who played senior vampire Baldwin Montclair/ de Clermont in the first two series – is being replaced by Irish star Peter McDonald” due to some scheduling conflicts.

Ragdoll

AMC is developing a series based on Daniel Cole’s “Faustian” serial killer novel, Radgoll. The story follows “six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body - nicknamed the ‘Ragdoll’. Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Wolf, recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds. The ‘Ragdoll Killer’ taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Wolf’s name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny.”

The Flash

Barry gains a new super superpower in the synopsis for “The Speed of Thought,” the March 9 episode of The Flash.

When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#702). Original airdate 3/9/2021.

Black Lightning

Gambi offers emotional support to Jefferson in the synopsis for the March 8 episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Ruin: Chapter One.”

Gambi (James Remar) supports Black Lightning (Cress Williams) as he departs on a special mission. Meanwhile, Grace (Chantal Thuy) tries to persuade Anissa (Nafessa Williams) to let her guard down. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Adam Giaudrone and directed by Bille Woodruff (#405). Original airdate 3/8/2021.

Riverdale

Jughead continues investigating the paranormal as Archie joins the volunteer fire department in the synopsis for “Fire in the Sky” airing March 10.

Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department. Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town. Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#507). Original airdate 3/10/2021.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew investigates a volleyball player kidnapped by a ghost in the synopsis for “The Legend of the Murder Hotel,” also airing March 10.

Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is approached by a group of young girls asking for help in finding a volleyball teammate they believe was kidnapped by a ghost. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Amanda (guest star Aadila Dosani) share a moment. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#207). Original airdate 3/10/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Clarice

Clarice hallucinates at the hands of a killer anesthesiologist in the synopsis for “Get Right with God” airing March 11.

Clarice is drugged and confined to a hospital bed by a serial killer in the medical profession, causing her to experience intense hallucinations, on CLARICE, March 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

American Gods

A flaming corpse falls from the sky and Danny Trejo squishes an ant in the trailer for next week’s episode of American Gods.

Charmed

Macy inherits Safe Space in the trailer for next week’s episode of Charmed, “Yew Do You.”

Batwoman

Finally, Batwoman desperately needs a serum to cure her Kryptonite-induced injuries in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Do Not Resuscitate.”

