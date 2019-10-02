Image: Neatherrealm Studios

Bob Iger says that it’s till early days on Black Panther 2. J.J. Abrams discusses why it was time to bring Palpatine back in The Rise of Skywalker. Oliver Queen’s got some scrapes ahead of him in Crisis on Infinite Earths. Plus, a new Expanse poster, spooky goings-on in Nancy Drew, and Superman-based double vision. To me, my spoilers!



Hell House

Deadline reports Jess Weixler, Stefanie Scott, Odessa Adlon, Gene Jones and Michael Abbot, Jr. have boarded Hell House, a new horror film from Andrew Gori concerning a religious-themed Halloween attraction in the deep south.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

THR has word Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’s André Øvredal is now attached to direct a Dracula movie titled The Last Voyage of the Demeter for Amblin. Named after the ship that transported Dracula from Transylvania to London, the story is said to follow its crew being slaughtered “one by one by a mysterious passenger” before arriving in England “with one raving-mad survivor.”

Jordan Peele/Monkeypaw Productions

Deadline also reports Jordan Peele and his production company, Monkeypaw, has signed a five year, two-picture deal with Universal. Monkeypaw will also produce a slate of new films under its banner, “championing filmmakers with a focus on high-level content that transcends genre.”

Black Panther 2

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Disney’s Bob Iger “grudgingly” revealed director Ryan Coogler is only “just beginning the process of outlining the story.” To be fair, it’s not set to release until 2022 so...they’ve got some time.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

J.J. Abrams justified the return of Emperor Palpatine in a recent interview with Empire Magazine posted online to Reddit.

“Some people feel like we shouldn’t revisit the idea of Palpatine, and I completely understand that,” Abrams concedes. “But if you’re looking at these nine films as one story, I don’t know many books where the last few chapters have nothing to do with those that have come before. If you look at the first eight films, all the set-ups of what we’re doing in IX are there in plain view.”

Mortal Kombat

Lewis Tan shared the film’s official logo on Instagram.

Elsewhere on Twitter, screenwriter Greg Russo described the film’s costumes, weapons, and make-up as “unreal.”

Advertisement





Terminator: Dark Fate

As seen in yesterday’s trailer, Linda Hamilton returns to blast Gabriel Luna with a rocket launcher in this three-minute, Russian-language-dubbed action sequence from Terminator: Dark Fate.

Jojo Rabbit

Scarlett Johannson calls a little boy “Shitler” in a new clip from Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit.

6 Underground

Six billionaires fake their own deaths to become a team of vigilantes who do goofy shit like magnetize a yacht in the first trailer for Michael Bay’s Netflix movie, 6 Underground starring the one and only Ryan Reynolds.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Oliver is once again beaten to a bloody pulp in this behind-the-scenes photo from Crisis on Infinite Earths, courtesy of Stephen Amell.

Meanwhile, two Supermen. That’s it, that’s the update.

The Expanse

We’ve got a new poster for the fourth season of The Expanse.

Nancy Drew

A mirror entity appears (or does it?) in the latest trailer for the CW’s Nancy Drew series.

The Banana Splits Movie

Finally, Syfy has released a new promo for their presentation of The Banana Splits Movie.

