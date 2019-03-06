Image: Warner Bros.

Sean Gunn offers a tiny update on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Brian Cox joins the cast of Good Omens. Netflix rounds out the cast for its fantastical take on Arthurian legend. Plus, what’s to come on The Walking Dead, and Star Trek: Discovery teases the arrival of some classic aliens. To me, my spoilers!



Morbius

THR reports Tyrese Gibson has joined the cast of Morbius as “an FBI agent trying to hunt down the living vampire.”

Meanwhile, Jared Leto posted a set photo from the first week of filming on Twitter.

Untitled Christopher Nolan Project

Production Weekly has word Christopher Nolan’s new film, described as “North by Northwest meets Inception” begins filming this June.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Speaking with Variety during the red carpet premiere of Captain Marvel, Kraglin actor Sean Gunn stated he “has this feeling everything’s going to work itself out” regarding the troubled, third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

I don’t know exactly how that’s all gonna work…but I feel like we are going to make the third movie, I’m excited to make it, I think it’s a disservice to the fans if we didn’t make it and I know the people who worked on the Guardians movies are really a family, and we’re gonna come together and make the best movie we can regardless of who’s in charge. … I just have this feeling everything’s gonna work itself out.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Games Radar has four new images from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, courtesy of Total Film Magazine.

The Curse of La Llorona

Bloody-Disgusting also a new poster for The Curse of La Llorona.

Fear the Walking Dead

Deadline reports Galavant actress Karen David has joined the cast of season five as a character named Grace. No further details on her are available at this time.

Good Omens

Meanwhile, Brian Cox will lend his voice to Death, itself in Amazon’s six-episode adaptation of Good Omens.

Cursed

See What’s Next also reports Daniel Sharman, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Lily Newmark, Peter Mullan, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Sebastian Armesto, Emily Coates, Catherine Walker, and Billy Jenkins have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Lady of the Lake television series based on Frank Miller’s work.

NOS4A2

The latest trailer for AMC’s NOS4A2 implores you not to accept candy from geriatric vampires.

Star Trek: Discovery

Starfleet meets the Talosians again in the trailer for next week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery, “If Memory Serves.”

Supernatural

Dean describes the constant pounding in his head to Castiel in a clip from tomorrow night’s episode, “Ouroboros.”

The Walking Dead

Finally, The Kingdom receives a threatening missive from The Highwaymen in a clip from this Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Chokepoint.”

