Updates From Mission: Impossible 7, Lucifer, and More

M. Night Shyamalan’s mystery thriller gets another cast member. Skydance animation shuffles a few of its upcoming release dates. There is yet another Stephen King adaptation on the way. Plus, what’s to come on Stargirl, and robot ruminations about in the look at Quibi’s new sci-fi series Don’t Look Deeper.



Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Thriller

Deadline reports Gael García Bernal has joined the cast of M. Night Shyamalan’s “weird and dark” new thriller in an undisclosed role.

Skydance animation’s fantasy film, Spellbound, is now scheduled for a November 11, 2022 theatrical release, while Luck—in which the unluckiest girl alive discovers “the world of good luck”—may hit theaters February 18, 2022. [Deadline]

Mission: Impossible 7

In a recent interview with Norway’s culture minister, Abid Raja, Tom Cruise revealed the Mission: Impossible 7 production team plan to return to the country this fall.

Wonder Woman 1984

A new set photo sees Gal Gadot wearing a mask on the set of Wonder Woman 1984. Listen to Diana, folks.

Brainbox



According to Deadline, Fox 21 Television Studios is developing Brainbox at Hulu, a sci-fi series from Dave Kajganich based on the short story by Christian Cantrell. The series is said to “take place after a climate engineering experiment fails and casts the planet into a sudden ice age, forcing the world’s most powerful nations to compete for the last remaining habitable regions along the equator. As the surviving superpowers turn on each other, a young weapons specialist is brought in to create a revolutionary, self-replicating, A.I. army, that will transform the fate of humanity.”

Revelations

Deadline also reports a new series based on Stephen King’s short story The Revelations of Becka Paulson is in development at the CW from writer Maisie Culver (Last Man Standing), Katie Lovejoy (Dead Inside) and Warner Bros. TV. The story follows the titular Becka Paulson, who, after shooting herself in the head with a nailgun, is recruited by a world-weary Jesus Christ to be his “chosen one” to stop the apocalypse. “In order to save the world, Becca will have to prove that our deeply backward planet Earth is redeemable — starting with her quirky midwestern hometown.”

Sweet Tooth

In his latest newsletter, Jeff Lemire stated he “couldn’t be more please” with Netflix’s Sweet Tooth series.

Last month Netlix announced the Sweet Tooth television series produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. The series will start with an 8-episode season and launch on Netflix late this year or early next. I’m not allowed to reveal any more details about the show yet, but I can say that I was on set for the filming of the pilot in New Zealand last year, which was an incredible experience, and the pilot came out amazingly well. I couldn’t be more pleased with the adaptation. It’s super faithful to the comic and I can’t wait for the show to launch.

Van Helsing

According to THR, production on the final season of Syfy’s Van Helsing has resumed in Vancouver. THR has additionally revealed Kim Coates, Ali Liebert and Steve Bacic have joined the cast of season five. Coates will play Count Dalibor, “the husband of Olivia who, despite his best intentions, makes some disastrous choices” while Liebert will play Nina, “a vampire with a colorful past that involves Julius (Aleks Paunovic) and a hidden agenda that entails a lot of death.” Bacic will portray The Father, “a wild vampire who dresses in animal skins and has been hiding in an abandoned mine with a child.”

Lucifer

Here’s a new poster for Lucifer’s fifth season.

Wynonna Earp

Its business as usual in the synopsis for “Look at Them Beans, ” the August 9 episode of Wynonna Earp.

Wynonna finds herself on the wrong side of the law and Doc partners with a new demon.

Stargirl

Courtney’s (alleged) father comes to Blue Valley in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Shining Knight. ”

Don’t Look Deeper

Finally, a high schooler learns she’s a teenage robot in the trailer for Quibi’s latest series, Don’t Look Deeper.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.