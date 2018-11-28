The Harbinger movie may have found a director. Barry Allen really messes up in our first look at The Flash’s 100th episode. Legends of Tomorrow teases a wild guest appearance for its next episode. Plus, Zombieland sequel casting, what’s to come in the last season of Gotham, and more Captain Marvel reshoot hints. Spoilers now!
Zombieland 2
Variety reports Zoey Deutch has joined the cast of Zombieland 2 in a currently undisclosed role.
Time’s Fool
Paddington director Paul King will helm a film adaptation of Glyn Maxwell’s Time’s Fool for Fox Searchlight. The story concerns a young man cursed to ride a train for eternity enjoying a brief stopover in his hometown. [THR]
Harbinger
According to That Hashtag Show, director Justin Tipping will make his feature debut on Sony’s live-action adaptation of Harbinger.
Captain Marvel
Gemma Chan is now filming reshoots as Minn-Erva on Captain Marvel.
Mary Poppins Returns
Two full songs from the Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack have been uploaded to Youtube, “The Place Where Lost Things Go” and “Trip a Little Light.”
Holmes & Watson
Coming Soon has the latest poster.
Leprechaun Returns
Bloody-Disgusting has a new photo of Linden Porco as the leprechaun.
Legends of Tomorrow
Next week’s killer doll episode of Legends of Tomorrow will include a surprise appearance from Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman. Because of course it does.
The Haunting of Hill House
Carla Gugino confirmed she’d return for a second season in a recent interview with THR.
Mike Flanagan said he would be interested in the notion of an anthology, where some actors come back to play different characters. I think he feels like he has told the complete story of the Crain family. But if I was invited and I was able to, I would really love to, just because I do love to collaborate with him.
Black Lightning
Cutter debuts in the promo for next week’s episode, “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus.”
Gotham
A brief teaser for Gotham’s final season showcases the new world order following No Man’s Land.
The Flash
Finally, The Flash goes back in time to defeat Cicada, running afoul of Savitar, Zoom, and Reverse-Flash in the trailer for next week’s episode, “What’s Past is Prologue.” God dammit, Barry Allen.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
