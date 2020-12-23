T’Challa is heading to the stars in What If? Screenshot : Marvel Studios

A Russian TV station is hoping to beat Tom Cruise in the space movie race. The last season of Lucifer launches with a scandalous episode title. Plus, a new look at Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead.



The School for Good and Evil

Soman Chainani’s The School for Good and Evil is being adapted by Paul Feig for Netflix and Deadline reports Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso are set to star. Here’s how the trade describes the story: “ The Netflix film follows best friends Sophie and Agatha who discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.”

Cassian Andor

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Diego Luna spoke of his Rogue One spinoff , (one of many Star Wars TV shows on the way) saying it feels “ like we’re doing a very long movie. ” Additionally:

It’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends. The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers. What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what’s behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. It’s a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us. So I’m really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it’s a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role.

Challenge

According to Sky News, the Russian television station Channel One has partnered with Roscosmos on Challenge, a film hoping to beat Tom Cruise and NASA to the punch by being the first film shot in outer space. The production has reportedly “launched a competition” to find its lead actress, noting applicants do not have to be professionals, but should be “aged between 25 and 40, stand between 150 and 180cm tall, weigh between 50 and 70kg and have a ‘chest girth’ of up to 112cm.” The ideal cosmonaut must also “be able to run 1km in three and a half minutes or less, swim 800m freestyle in 20 minutes and dive from a three-metre springboard with an impressive technique.” It’s also understood a supporting male actor be sent to space, “but in a separate process to the public female casting.” Though details on the plot are not available at this time, the project is said to be “a very realistic version of what may happen in the near future.”

The Survivalist

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich will star in The Survivalist, an upcoming “pandemic thriller” from Jon Keeyes and Matthew Rogers said to take place “a year and a half after the fall of civilization from a virus outbreak.” The story follows “a former FBI agent (Rhys Meyers), forced to protect a young woman (who is immune to the disease) from a dangerous gang hunting her, led by Malkovich, a psychopath who believes he’s going to use her to save the world.” [Deadline]

Army of the Dead

Filming has wrapped on Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Isolation

On the subject of covidspoloitation, Bloody-Disgusting has a poster for Isolation, “a feature-length horror anthology, weaving together nine tales of terror, following isolated citizens in cities around the world as they confront their darkest fears in an attempt to survive an increasingly deadly pandemic.” Participating directors include Larry Fessenden, Bobby Roe (The Houses October Built), Andrew Kasch (Tales Of Halloween), Dennie Gordon (Legion), Zach Passero (Wicked Lake), Christian Pasquariello (Alien Invasion: S.U.M. 1), Alexandra Neary (The Innocent), Alix Austin and Keir Siewert (Retch), and Kyle I. Kelley and Adam Brown (The Music Lesson).

Photo : Ghost Gang Productions

Wrong Turn

Bloody-Disgusting also has a German poster for the new Wrong Turn, where it apparently remains subtitled The Foundation. Either way, peep the reboot’s all-new, dear-headed killer.

Photo : Constantin Film

What If...?

TV Line reports (via Emmy Magazine) Marvel’s upcoming animated series What If...? will, as glimpsed in the trailer, feature Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa/Black Panther.

Superman & Lois

Writer Adam Mallinger revealed the staff of Superman & Lois were encouraged to “pick two character pairings and write once scene for each” in order to create the “voice of the show.”

Attack on Titan

The final season of Attack on Titan premieres January 9 at 12:30 a.m. on Cartoon’s Network’s Toonami programming block.

Lucifer

The fifth episode of season six is titled “The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar.”

Star Trek: Discovery

Spoiler TV has photos from “Su’Kal,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Click through for more.

Photo : CBS

Photo : CBS

Clarice

Entertainment Tonight has a teaser poster for the new Silence of the Lambs series.

Batwoman

The CW dropped a new poster for the second season of Batwoman.

Photo : CW

Pennyworth

Finally, Lucius Fox debuts in a rockin’ new Epix promo for the return of Pennyworth.

