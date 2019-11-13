Updates From Marvel's Eternals, The Little Mermaid, and More

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Shrine

Deadline reports Jordana Brewster has joined the cast of Shrine, an upcoming film adaptation of the James Herbert novel from director Evan Spiliotopoulos and producers Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert. The story concerns a journalist investigating a “series of seemingly divine miracles in a small New England town” but “the ‘miracles’ may have a much darker source” than expected.

The Little Mermaid

According to Variety, relative unknown Jonah Hauer-King has been cast as Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid.

The Eternals

Appearing as a guest on THR’s Award’s Chatter podcast, Kevin Feige acknowledged that The Eternals is a “risk” for the MCU.

It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloé Zhao’s] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward, that’s a risk if I’ve ever heard one.

Tremors 7: Island Fury

Michael Gross revealed Burt Gummer’s haunted new look for Island Fury on Facebook.

Point Fear

HBO Max is reportedly developing a new horror anthology based on Scholastic’s Point Horror book series from a revolving door of authors including R.L. Stine and Christopher Pike. Retitled Point Fear, the Stine-produced series promises to “expose the horrors of being a teenager” with each episode “inspired by one of the books in the series, told for today’s audiences but with a nostalgic nod to the 1990s.” John M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is currently in talks to direct.

Lovecraft Country

A new promo for HBO’s 2020 programming schedule also has our first look at Jordan Peele & Bad Robot’s Lovecraft Country.

Carnival Row

Production has officially begun on the second season of Carnival Row according to cast and crew.

American Horror Story: 1984

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Angelica Ross warned the identity of the season’s Final Girl was “not what any of us expected” and will not please all fans.

I can’t really say because I never expected any of this. I never expected all of the twists and turns, I didn’t even know where this season was going at all. So once we finally filmed the final thing, the final scenes and everything, it just was not what any of us expected. I think that everybody is going to be just on the edge of their seats. And some people are going to be happy and I think some people are not going to be happy and, you know, that’s storytelling, right? We can’t all survive.

The Purge



Finally, Esme pursues a lead in a clip from next week’s episode of The Purge.

