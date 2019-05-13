Photo: The CW

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Could The Suicide Squad be close to finding its villain? The upcoming animated Scooby Doo movie’s cast continues to get weirder. A new Terminator trailer is coming soon. Plus, bad news for The Passage, Arrow’s showrunner teases Felicity’s exit, and another clip from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Spoilers, away!

Gunpowder Milkshake

THR reports Michelle Yeoh will join Karen Gillan, Lena Headey and Angela Bassett in the cast of the upcoming assassin thriller, Gunpowder Milkshake.

Scoob

THR also has word Jason Isaacs and Mark Wahlberg have joined the cast of the upcoming animated Scooby-Doo movie as the voices of Dick Dastardly and Blue Falcon, respectively.

The Invisible Man

Meanwhile, Deadline reports A Wrinkle in Time’s Storm Reid has joined the cast of The Invisible Man as “an outgoing lover of fashion who aspires to see the world” named Sydney. According to the outlet, the new take on the story “follows Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss), who receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide. She begins to re-build her life for the better, but her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.”

The Suicide Squad

Geeks WorldWide also reports Benicio Del Toro is currently “being eyed” to play one of The Suicide Squad’s main villains, an “irascible old warrior who lives for war” codenamed The Mayor.

Zombieland 2: Double Tap

Zombieland 2 has been pushed back one week, and will now hit theaters this October 18. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Charlie’s Angels

Coming Soon has the official logo for the new Charlie’s Angels.

Jumanji 3

Filming has wrapped on Jumanji 3, according to Dwayne Johnson on Instagram.

Terminator: Dark Fate

A new image of Linda Hamilton with an accompanying message from Tim Miller himself promises a trailer is forthcoming.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

IMAX is the latest theater chain to enjoy its own Godzilla: King of the Monsters poster.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Mysterio rescues Peter from Hydro-Man in the latest Far From Home clip.

Elsewhere, Ol’ Fishbowl Head continues to deceive, obfuscate, and inveigle on the cover of Empire Magazine.

Advertisement





Men in Black: International

A timely ad for Men in Black: International pokes fun at the coffee cup in Game of Thrones.

Bacurau

A Brazilian town mysteriously disappears after the death of its elderly matriarch in the confusing first trailer for Bacurau.

The Passage

Sad news—vampire drama The Passage has been canceled at Fox after one season. [TV Line]

Snowpiercer

Meanwhile, TNT’s Snowpiercer has been quietly renewed for a second season ahead of its series premiere. [Spoiler TV]

Arrow



Speaking with TV Guide, showrunner Beth Schwartz warned Felicity Smoak’s end-of-season exit makes her cry “every time” she sees it.

I can’t give away too much, but every time I watch the last 10 minutes of the finale, I cry every single time. just wanted to honor [Felicity]. She’s been a really important character to the show — besides just having a huge fan base — to me personally. She’s been one of my favorite characters, and I’ve been with her from the beginning. I wanted to make sure that we honored her both in her relationship with Oliver as well as her goals personally and the origin of Smoak Tech — her wanting to do something in addition to being on Team Arrow. That was her own, so that was really important to me.

The 100

Bellamy and Clarke butt heads in the synopsis for “The Gospel of Josephine” airing May 28.



Jordan (Shannon Kook) investigates Sanctum. Meanwhile, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) discover the threats of the new planet firsthand. Lastly, Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) butt heads. Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Georgia Lee (#605). Original airdate 5/28/2019.



[Spoiler TV]

iZombie

Liv eats the brains of an independently wealthy 19-year-old in the synopsis for “Death Moves Pretty Fast,” the May 30 episode of iZombie.

BUELLER, BUELLER, BUELLER? — While investigating the death of independently wealthy, 19-year-old, Harris Miller, Liv (Rose McIver), on brain à la Ferris Bueller, attempts to cheer up Ravi (Rahul Kohli) who has been spiraling after learning some unfortunate news. Meanwhile, after a nasty fall at the crime scene, Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) is forced to continue his part of the investigation via FaceTime. Lastly, things are suddenly going from bad to worse for Blaine (David Anders). Robert Buckley, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Linda-Lisa Hayter directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#505). Original airdate 5/30/2019. [Spoiler TV]

KSiteTV also has a handful of images from this week’s episode, “Dot Zom.”More at the link.



Legends of Tomorrow

The team play dress up in images from “Hey, World!” the season four finale of Legends of Tomorrow. Head over to KSiteTV to see the rest.

The Twilight Zone

The NSA plugs Giniffer Goodwin into the Matrix in the trailer for “Point of Origin,” this week’s episode of The Twilight Zone.

Doom Patrol

Mr. Nobody gets his namesake in the trailer for “Penultimate Patrol,” the appropriately titled second-to-last episode of Doom Patrol’s first season.

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, whenever Coulson’s not onscreen, all the other characters ask ‘Where’s Coulson?’ in the trailer for this week’s episode of Agents of SHIELD, “Window of Opportunity.”





Banner art by Jim Cooke.