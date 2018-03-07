Photo: David Giesbrecht (Netflix)

Mike Mignola discusses his involvement in the Hellboy reboot. Good Omens continues to have some delightful casting. The could be more to come from the Vampire Diaries universe after the end of The Originals. Plus, new set footage from Shazam and The Boys casts a major character. To me, my spoilers!



Epoch Index

After an intense bidding war, Brad Peyton (Rampage, San Andreas) is slated to direct a film adaptation of Christian Cantrell’s short story, Epoch Index, for producer Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) and 20th Century Fox. The story concerns a detective named Quinn investigating a string of murders ultimately linked to a time-traveling killer. Eventually, Quinn deduces her future self has been complicit in the murders by sending the victims back in time—and into the arms of a mysterious butcher. [Film School Rejects]

Ready Player One



Brad Dourif lends his iconic laugh to Chucky, the Good Guy Doll in the latest TV Spot for Ready Player One.

Infinite

THR reports Sony has picked up a spec script from Jacob Chase. The story concerns a team of astronauts and oceanographers hoping to follow up their adventures with a trip into the afterlife.

The Invasion

Meanwhile, The Tracking Board reports Verve and Industry Entertainment are currently shopping around a spec script for a home invasion movie set during—get this—an alien invasion!

Avengers: Infinity War

Screen Rant has eighteen illustrated character posters in one handy graphic.

Shazam!

Shazam directs some beleaguered bus accident victims in a new set video.

Hellboy

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola stated he worked on the film’s screenplay but had no hand in production design this time around.

It’s funny, because my involvement has been very different than the Del Toro movies. The difference is I had known Del Toro for six years by the time we did the first movie. Neil I met a couple months before he worked on the movie. It was very different, but I have been involved ever since they said ‘Hey we’re gonna make another Hellboy movie, and we’re gonna do this story.’ I’ve bounced back and forth with them about how to adapt this particular Hellboy story. At various times I’ve jumped in and been much more active in the screenplay than I ever was on the Del Toro movies. But I did nothing so far as design stuff on the movie. Guillermo wanted me as a concept artist, but on this movie, there were other concept artists. I came in and I looked at some stuff, but they were trying to do something so close to what’s on the comics that they really leaned on what had been done by Duncan [Fegredo] and me in the comics.

Scary Love

Tommy Wiseau plays a cyberpunk bounty hunter in the first teaser trailer for his follow-up to The Room.

Agents of SHIELD

Following previous hints, executive producer Jeffrey Bell has now also told EW that the team is treating the upcoming season finale like it could be the end of the show altogether:

Right now, we’re writing a series end. Because as far as we know, this could be it.

The Boys

Jack Quaid has joined the cast of The Boys as “Wee” Hughie Campbell. Arguably the most normal of the group, Hughie joins the anti-superhero vigilante team after his girlfriend is killed in a hit-and-run accident by a speedster named A-Train. [Deadline]

Good Omens

Nick Offerman has joined the show as a guest star. He’ll play the Ambassador to the United States and father of a Warlock mistakenly believed to be the Antichrist. [Variety]

Undone

Amazon has greenlit a surreal new animated series starring Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel). Undone concerns a woman named Alma (Salazar) who survives a near-fatal car accident, only to discover the incident has somehow warped her perception of the natural passing of time. Either in spite of or because of her newfound ability, Alma sets out to investigate her father’s murder. [Coming Soon]

Untitled Vampire Diaries/The Originals Spinoff

Though details are sparse, Buddy TV reports the CW is considering another series set in The Vampire Diaries universe after The Originals wraps later this year. The new series would star Matt Davis as Alaric and Daniel Rose Russell as the teenage version of Hope. Aria Shanghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Kaylee Bryant and Jenny Boyd would play all-new characters.

The End of the World as We Know It

The CW is also considering an adaptation of Iva-Marie Palmer’s 2012 novel, The End of the World as We Know It from iZombie/Veronica Mars producer, Rob Thomas. The story concerns two young women working at a children’s pizza place recruited by an intergalactic cop to track down dangerous aliens-of-the-week after a prison ship crash lands on Earth. [Season-Zero]

Jessica Jones

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Janet McTeer discussed the mysterious new character she’ll be playing in season two.

It was a very physical character. To play somebody with her kind of issues was something I’d never done before. The way she looks at life is a little skewed. When they sent me scripts of the part, I thought, ‘This is a part I haven’t played before,’. To do something you’ve never done before when you’re my age is really cool. I liked the challenge. These characters are damaged by abuse but are nevertheless struggling their way through life, to try and overcome it and be happy. They’re strong and weak at the same time.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Coming Soon has our first look at John Cena’s character, the villainous Baron Draxum.

Once Upon a Time

Episode 7.21 is titled, “Homecoming,” according to Adam Horowitz on Twitter.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends travel to 1954 Memphis to prevent Elvis from causing a mass hysteria outbreak a bit more potent than the usual Elvis-mania in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Amazing Grace.”

