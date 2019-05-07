Disney+’s Lady and the Tramp will make some tweaks to one of the film’s most controversial songs. Jessica Jones’ final season gets an ominous tease. Get a new look at DC Universe’s Stargirl. Plus, what’s to come on The Twilight Zone and Krypton, and even more Swamp Thing teases. Spoilers, away!
Lady and the Tramp
Variety reports Janelle Monáe, who also has a role in the film, will write and record a “reinvention” of the original film’s infamous “Siamese Cat Song.”
It: Chapter 2
A billboard in New York City reveals the trailer for It: Chapter 2 arrives this Thursday.
Aladdin
Aladdin tears through the Agrabah market on a new poster. [Coming Soon]
The Dead Don’t Die
Bloody-Disgusting has a few new images from Jim Jarmusch’s star-studded zombie film, The Dead Don’t Die. More at the link.
Tolkien
The cast and crew of Tolkien discuss J.R.R. Tolkien, unsurprisingly, in a new featurette from Fox Searchlight.
Sky Sharks
Flying, rocket-powered sharks attack a team of arctic geologists in the first trailer for Sky Sharks.
Swamp Thing
Series regulars Virginia Madsen and Henderson Wade report production has officially wrapped on the first season of Swamp Thing.
Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has a pair of new Swamp Thing posters.
Jessica Jones
An ominous poster for the final season of Jessica Jones was recently published on the show’s official Twitter page.
Agents of SHIELD
The team enjoy a “wild night out” on the planet Kitson in the synopsis for “Fear and Loathing on the Planet Kitson,” airing May 24.
It’s a wild night out on the planet of Kitson for the agents. While Fitz and Enoch try their luck at the casino, nearby, Daisy and Simmons find themselves in a much … groovier situation on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing FRIDAY, MAY 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Stargirl
Two new Instagram photos from Brec Bassinger reveal the series’ logo and give us a new look at the Stargirl costume.
Charmed
KSiteTV has photos from the Charmed season finale, “The Source Awakens.” Click through for more.
The Twilight Zone
A meteor shower drives a town’s male residents violently insane in the trailer for this week’s episode of The Twilight Zone, “Not All Men.”
Fear the Walking Dead
The cast enjoy their own dramatic 360-degree spin shot in a new trailer for season five.
Outlander
A new featurette reveals season five of Outlander is now in production.
Krypton
Finally, a new featurette discusses Brainiac’s relationship with Seg El going into the second season.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
