Photo: Linda Kallerus/Netflix

Casting for Disney’s Lady and the Tramp live-action reboot begins. Silver and Black’s Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing another comic book adaptation. Timothy Zahn discusses the unlikely possibility of Mara Jade appearing in Episode IX. Plus what’s to come in the final episodes of The Originals. Spoilers now!



Lady and the Tramp

Ashley Jensen has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp remake as a Scottish terrier named Jackie. [Deadline]

Detective Pikachu

THR reports Detective Pikachu has switched studios from Universal to Warner Bros. as part of a larger negotiation reverting Legendary Entertainment’s catalog of movies to its original owner.

Old Guard

Gina Prince-Bythewood is now in talks to direct a film adaptation of Greg Rucka’s comic book series about a platoon of immortal soldiers. [THR]

Joker

Geeks Worldwide report the film is looking to cast a man in his 60s for the role of a Rupert Thorne-esque figure named Mr. Warner.

MR. WARNER Supporting Male (60-70) [MR. WARNER] male, Caucasian, 60s, a deeply-tanned, hair dyed so black it was almost blue, highly successful, New York City businessman, rumored to be running for Mayor. He’s a public figure in the city and a symbol of wealth [STRONG SUPPORTING]

The Predator

Production Weekly reports The Predator is once again heading back to Vancouver for a second round of reshoots.

Star Wars: Episode IX

Appearing on a recent episode of the Talking Bay 94 podcast, creator Timothy Zahn stated he’s unaware whether Mara Jade will make an appearance in Episode IX, but isn’t opposed to the idea, wildly unlikely as it would be:

If there was a generic, or organic, spot for her to fit into a story...I promise people, I will pitch it to the Lucasfilm story group, and then, it’s their decision whether to allow it or not.

Hostile

We also have a teaser for a new post-apocalyptic survival horror thriller, in which a woman with a broken leg must defend herself against a chittering mutant.





Iron Fist

The show’s official Twitter is slowly revealing the episode titles of season two in dramatic, marquee posts.

Supergirl

Episodes two, three and four of the new season are titled “Fallout,” “Man of Steel,” and “Ahimsa,” respectively. [Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Meanwhile, episode three of Riverdale’s third season is titled “They Live By Night.” [Spoiler TV]

Gotham

Barbara debuts her wicked new pixie cut in a behind-the-scenes photo.

Legacies

The CW has released a trailer for their new Vampire Diaries/The Originals spinoff starring Hope Mikaelson.

The Originals

Finally, the CW has also released a trailer for the series finale of The Originals, “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

