Updates From He-Man, Marvel's Eternals, and More

Image : Group W Productions

Morning Spoilers

Sony’s Masters of the Universe film could end up heading to Netflix. Yet another familiar face is confirmed for Halloween Kills. Get to know the old and new heroes and villains of Terminator: Dark Fate. The Duffer Brothers are still unsure about Hopper’s Stranger Things future. Plus, Black Lightning boards the Waverider. To me, my Spoilers!



He-Man & the Masters of the Universe

A new report from THR reveals Sony Pictures studio chairman Tom Rothman is currently “exploring the prospect of getting risk-free cash” for the expensive Masters of the Universe film “by making it for Netflix” as opposed to partnering with another studio or co-financier. That is, of course, on top of the new animated He-Man definitely coming to Netflix already.

Halloween Kills

Sheriff Leigh Bracket is back on the beat in a new set photo from Halloween Kills.

Captain Marvel 2

Likewise, Brie Larson revealed to Variety she isn’t sure when she’ll begin filming the next Captain Marvel movie.

I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting. I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be!

Domino/Deadpool 3

However, Zazie Beetz simply answered “yes” when asked by THR if she would be surprised if she “never played Domino again.”

The Eternals

Elsewhere in the Marvel universe, the first photos of Richard Madden on set as Ikaris have surfaced, and he’s wearing a lot of denim. Like, considerable quantities.

Doctor Sleep

A new poster for Doctor Sleep, AKA, “the next chapter in The Shining story.”

Terminator: Dark Fate

Five separate character featurettes discuss the histories of Sarah Connor, the T-800, Grace, Rev-9 and Dani Ramos.

Jojo Rabbit

Scarlett Johansson knees Sam Rockwell in the balls before Rebel Wilson asks someone to “walk the clones” in a new clip from Jojo Rabbit.

The Drone

Bloody-Disgusting has an exclusive clip from the new horror/comedy about a killer drone. Spoiler: mace is ineffective.

Animal Among Us

The Secret World of Alex Mack’s Larisa Oleynik invites an author to the re-opening of a werewolf-infested campground in the first trailer for Animal Among Us.





Crisis on Infinite Earths

Black Lightning boards the Waverider in a tiny little gif from Cress Williams.

Stranger Things

Elsewhere, David Harbour called The Duffer Brothers live on Late Night with Seth Myers to ask if Hopper died in the third season finale of Stranger Things. Their response?

We’re still figuring it out.

American Gods

Production has officially begun on the third season of American Gods, so Neil Gaiman’s celebrating with a picture of Ricky Whittle. With hair!

The Walking Dead

Paranoia and revenge take center stage in the synopsis for “Ghosts, ” the October 2o episode of The Walking Dead.

Alexandria is overcome with paranoia as the threat of the Whisperers looms; Carol struggles over her desperate urge for revenge.

Batwoman

Comic Book has new photos from “Who Are You?”, the fourth episode of Batwoman. More at the link.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

The first episode of Nickelodeon’s new Are You Afraid of the Dark? series is available to watch on Youtube.

American Horror Story: 1984

Finally, Richard Ramirez galvanizes Rita in the trailer for “Red Dawn, ”MAST next week’s episode of American Horror Story: 1984.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.