Updates From Hawkeye, The Witcher, and More

Tom Hardy’s already starting to tease Venom 2. Amazon is setting up its own zombie series . Billy Campbell talks handing off the jetpack to a new Rocketeer. The Craft cast continues to expand. Plus, what’s to come on Arrow and The Flash, and new pictures from Nancy Drew. To me, my spoilers!



The Craft

Deadline now reports Donald MacLean, Jr. (Nurses, Workin’ Moms) is the latest to join the cast of The Craft remake in another undisclosed role.

Sea Fever

Gunpowder & Sky have reportedly acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the Irish sci-fi thriller, Sea Fever, in which “the crew of a West of Ireland trawler, marooned at sea, struggle for their lives against a growing parasite in their water supply.” The film stars Connie Nielsen, Hermione Corfield, and Dougray Scott. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Venom 2

Tom Hardy hyped Carnage’s debut in Venom 2 with a recent post on Instagram.

The Fare

A taxi driver and his charge (played by the film’s writer, Brinna Kelly) get stuck in a perpetual time loop in the first trailer for The Fare.

This Is Our Home

We also have a trailer for This Is Our Home, a new horror film from Uncork’d Entertainment about a couple visited in the middle of the night by a creepy child in red pajamas claiming to be their son. If the trailer is any indication, this somehow leads to an icepick in the skull for dear ol’ dad.

Hawkeye

In a recent interview with The Radio Times, Hailee Steinfeld casted doubt on whether she’s actually playing Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

That’s not something that’s necessarily happening. We’re going to wait and find out, I guess.

The Witcher

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed to SFX Magazine (via The Playlist) she already has seven seasons of The Witcher planned at Netflix.

I’ve [mapped out stories] for seven seasons. Right now it’s just about, ‘how do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’ The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.

Narcos vs Zombies

Amazon has announced a new eight-episode horror series from Mexico in which a SWAT team hoping to reclaim drug runners crossing the border accidentally disturb a failed U.S. military experiment and transform themselves into riot gear-clad zombies. According to Variety, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Fátima Molina, Horacio García Rojas, Nery Arredondo and Adria Morales are attached to star.

Nancy Drew

KSiteTV has images from “The Fall of the Sea Queen, ” the November 20 episode of Nancy Drew. Click through to see the rest.

The Flash

The Flash teams up with the Elongated Man for a James Bond pastiche in the promo for “License to Elongate” airing November 19.

Arrow

Meanwhile, Oliver heads to a fight club in Moscow in the trailer for “Prochnost” the November 19 episode of Arrow.

The Rocketeer

Billy Campbell and Kathy Najimy discuss The Rocketeer animated series in a new featurette.





