Updates From Halloween Kills, Riverdale, and More

Laurie’s ready to go through hell, again. Screenshot : Universal

Paramount wants to bring Spamalot to the big screen. Doom Patrol returns to filming. Get new looks at Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Plus, a sneak peek at Solar Opposite’s return, and what’s to come on Legacies and The Stand. Spoilers away!



Matilda

THR reports Lashana Lynch is now in talks to play Miss Honey in the upcoming Matilda musical remake at Netflix (though it will exclusive theatrical release in the UK) .

Spamalot

Paramount is now developing a film adaptation of the Monty Python and the Holy Grail Broadway musical, Spamalot from a new screenplay written by Eric Idle. The show’s original choreographer, Casey Nicholaw, is attached to direct. [Deadline]

Mortal Kombat

Spoiler TV has a poster for the new Mortal Kombat.

Halloween Kills

Total Film (via Games Radar) has a new photo of Michael Myers in Halloween Kills.

Last Night in Soho

Anya Taylor-Joy appears in another new photo from Games Radar.

Army of the Dead

Elsewhere, Entertainment Weekly has two new photos from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Malignant

Bloody-Disgusting reports James Wan’s Malignant has been rated “R” by the MPAA for “strong horror violence, gruesome images, and for language.”

Doom Patrol



Production has officially begun on the third season of Doom Patrol.

The Stand

The Boulder Free Zone holds a town hall in the synopsis for episode four, “The House of the Dead. ”

The Boulder Free Zone Committee looks to solidify their leadership and bolster the community with a town hall meeting, but Flagg continues to make inroads as he plots to destroy the newly-forming society from within. Teleplay by: Jill Killington & Owen King, and Benjamin Cavell & Eric Dickinson Directed by: Danielle Krudy & Bridget Savage Cole

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

KSiteTV has photos from “We’re Not Worthy, ” the January 21 season premiere of Legacies. More at the link.

Servant

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new poster for the second season of Servant. Click through to have a look.

Riverdale

The Archies continue investigating those snuff films they’ve been receiving in a new trailer for the fifth season of Riverdale.

Solar Opposites

Finally, Hulu has released a “red band” teaser for the second season of Solar Opposites.

Banner art by Jim Cook