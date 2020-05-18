Updates From Halloween Kills, Jurassic World: Dominion, and More

Michael Myers is going to prove that you can indeed go home again. Image : Universal

Danny Boyle and Michael B. Jordan are teaming up for a wild take on a biblical legend. There’s still a chance Green Arrow and the Canaries could come to the CW. Plus, what’s to come on Snowpiercer, and a better look at Stargirl’s new Justice Society. Spoilers now!

Methuselah

Danny Boyle will direct Michael B. Jordan in Methuselah, a “new approach” on a story originally inspired by the b iblical figure who lived to be 969-years old. While Variety’s report doesn’t expand on the film’s reimagined premise, a Deadline article from March 2019 states, “the idea is for Jordan to play a man who has managed to survive for hundreds of years, without showing the physical signs of age. In that time, he has accumulated vast intellectual knowledge, from multiple languages to the sciences, as well as survival skills.”

Jurassic World: Dominion

Appearing as a guest on the Fitzy & Wippa radio show, Sam Neill revealed two-weeks’ filming was completed on Jurassic World: Dominion before shutdown.

They got two weeks done. I was waiting in London for my stuff to start and then it became apparent it was going to close down in a day or two. I got a flight to Perth … made it as far as Sydney … and got into the quarantine thing. We’ll start as soon as we can. We’re supposed to be in London but it’s a complete mess at the moment. I’d like to think that maybe we could start or restart in this part of the world and then finish off in the studio. We’re using the Bond stage to build these enormous sets in London. They’d like to use those, ideally, but if nothing is happening there, I don’t know when we can get started.

[Comic Book]

Halloween Kills

Blumhouse has confirmed Halloween Kills will indeed return to the house Michael Myers’ grew up in.

Last Night in Soho

According to Variety, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho has been removed from its September 25 release date and will now reach theaters “sometime in 2021.”

Ashfall

When Mt. Paektu erupts, North Korea assembles a team of volcanologists to “stop and destroy it” in the trailer for Ashfall.

Green Arrow and the Canaries/The 100 Spinoff

Mark Pedowitz confirmed to Deadline both Green Arrow and The Canaries and the currently untitled spinoff of The 100 are still “in active discussions” at the CW.

They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do. I’ve had many discussions with Warner Bros, we have a strategy involved — hopefully we can pull it off.

Agents of SHIELD

According to Spoiler TV, the second episode of season seven is titled “Know Your Onions. ”

Mythic Quest: Quarantine

A special “quarantine” episode of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet will premiere May 22 on Apple TV+.

Stargirl

KSiteTV has official character portraits of Stargirl, Hourman, Dr. Mid-Nite, and Brainwave (as well as the previously released ones for Wildcat and Icicle, available at the link.)

Swamp Thing

The CW has also released a new poster for its broadcast of DC Universe’s short-lived Swamp Thing television series this summer.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Mateo grapples with having murdered a cop in the trailer for “Children of the Royal Sun, ” next week’s episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Snowpiercer

Finally, everyone’s a suspect in the trailer for “Prepare to Brace, ” next week’s episode of Snowpiercer.

