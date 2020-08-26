Updates From Halloween Kills, Carnival Row, and More

Laurie better have her armory stocked up. Image : Universal

Tomb Raider’s Roar Uthaug is filming a fantastical new monster movie for Netflix. Rob Liefeld is...very excited about the prospects of a Prophet movie. Go behind the scenes on Mulan’s action sequences. Plus, new pictures from this week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks, and what’s to come on Wynonna Earp. Spoilers now!



Troll



The Wrap reports Roar Uthaug (The Wave, Tomb Raider) is attached to direct Troll, a new action-adventure monster movie seemingly unrelated to the infamous franchise for Netflix. Set “deep inside the mountain of Dovre,” something “gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?”

The Kaiju Score

Sony Pictures has acquired the film rights to AftersShock Comics’ upcoming comic book series, The Kaiju Score from writer James Patrick and illustrator Rem Broo. Possibly inspired by the 1964 Toho film, Dogora, the story concerns a group of criminals attempting to rob an art museum in the middle of a giant monster attack. [Deadline]

Jay Baruchel’s Robin Hood

Appearing as a guest on Bloody-Disgusting’s Boo Crew Podcast, director Jay Baruchel revealed he’s currently working on a “trippy” and “fucked up” Robin Hood movie.

The thing I can maybe talk about, cause I’m the only one doing it right now; we have kind of our take on the Robin Hood story. There’s a really kind of heavy duty fucked up, trippy Robin Hood we want to do. No fucking castles. No horses. Just dirty and in the woods. If you go back to the original Robin Hood source material it’s really trippy shit.

The Dark and the Wicked

RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired Bryan Bertino‘s (The Strangers) new film, The Dark and the Wicked, starring Marin Ireland, Michael Abbott Jr., Xander Berkeley, Lynn Andrews, Julie Oliver-Touchstone, Tom Nowicki and Ella Ballentine. Scheduled for a U.S. theatrical release November 6 before its Shudder premiere in 2021, the story concerns the family of a dying man mourning at a secluded farm until “a darkness grows, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over the family.” [Deadline]

Prophet

In a new Instagram post, Rob Liefeld teased the casting possibilities for the Prophet movie has “his head spinning!”

READING PROPHET!! The casting possibilities on this have my head spinning! Mind Blown!! #epic #prophet #robliefeld #marcguggenheim #movie

Halloween Kills

In conversation with Tony Timpone at Fantasia 2020, John Carpenter once again hyped Halloween Kills as “the quintessential slasher film, adding “it even stuns me how incredible it is.” Fast-forward to 26:43 in the video below.

It’s the quintessential slasher film. It is so intense…oh my god…it even stuns me how incredible it is. David just did a great job. Can’t wait to have you see it.

Mulan

A new featurette discusses goes behind-the-scenes of Mulan.

Ammonite



Kate Winslet plays legendary paleontologist Mary Anning in the trailer for Ammonite, co-starring Saoirse Ronan.

Carnival Row

According to Variety, production has already wrapped on the second season of Carnival Row.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

CBS has released a few pictures from this week’s episode, “ Moist Vessel ”—head on over to TrekCore to see more.

Wynonna Earp

Finally, Syfy has released a trailer for next week’s mid-season finale of Wynonna Earp.

