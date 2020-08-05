Updates from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Avatar Sequels, and More

Matthew Vaughn says The King’s Man will set up Kingsmen 3, but he’s still not sure if he’ll direct the latter. Miramax is turning Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic into a TV series. Both Fear and The Walking Dead have plans to get back to filming. Plus, new Star Trek: Lower Decks stills, and what’s to come on Stargirl’s finale. Spoilers get!
Distant
Deadline reports Naomi Scott (Aladdin) has replaced Rachel Brosnahan in Distant, an coming sci-fi/comedy from Amblin about a marooned asteroid miner (Anthony Ramos) who “must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor – a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.” Blades of Glory’s Will Speck and Josh Gordon are attached to direct.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
James Gunn denies recent rumors of the film’s potential delay to its schedule, saying that everything is currently on track, global pandemic or otherwise.
The King’s Man/Kingsman 3
In conversation with Empire, Matthew Vaughn stated the upcoming Kingsman prequel will “put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3.”
We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this. And it’s going to be very different.
Later in the interview, Vaughn revealed he’s still considering whether or not to direct Kingsman 3.
I actually don’t know what I want to do. There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I’m considering it.
The New Mutants
Magik goes full Witchblade in the first TV spot for The New Mutants.
Avatar 2-5
The official Avatar Twitter page released concept art of a new, underwater mech called the “crabsuit.”
The One and Only Ivan
Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Danny DeVito, and director Thea Sharrock discuss The One and Only Ivan in a new featurette.
Mimic
A TV series based on the 1997 Guillermo del Toro movie, Mimic, is now in development at Miramax Television from Orange Is the New Black’s Jim Danger Gray and director Paul W.S. Anderson. The film concerned a species of genetically engineered cockroaches able to mimic their human prey in the subway tunnels of New York City. [Deadline]
Sorcerers
Deadline also reports AMC is developing a series based on Maurice Broaddus, Otis Whittaker, and Jim Mahfood’s illustrated short story Sorcerers, “a psychedelic urban fantasy about a 30-year-old man from Harlem who comes into his own as a hip-hop-inspired sorcerer.”
American Horror Stories
During a recent TCA panel in promotion of Ryan Murphy’s new series, Ratched, Sarah Paulson revealed she’s directing at least one episode of the upcoming American Horror Story spinoff anthology series. [Bloody-Disgusting]
The Walking Dead/Fear the Walking Dead
Comic Book reports Fear the Walking Dead will resume filming in late August while The Walking Dead plans to shoot an additional six episodes for its tenth season sometime in October.
Wynonna Earp
There’s trouble at the homestead in the synopsis for “Holy War: Part 1,” the August 23 episode of Wynonna Earp.
Trouble at the Homestead leads to payback time for a deadly deal.
Star Trek: Lower Decks
CBS has released a few new photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks. Head over to StarTrek..com to see the rest.
Stargirl
Finally, the myriad Societies of America clash in the trailer for next week’s season finale of Stargirl.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
DISCUSSION
Okay, can we guess what overused Movie Trope/Theme Cameron is going to use for Avatar 2?
He used “Older mentor is really the bad guy/White Savior saves the natives” in the first one, I’m going to lean into him using the “Fractured Couple who Can’t Function Normally Is Spectacular In the Face of Danger/Apocalypse”/ “Environmental Distaster that scientists/public ignore, but the hero is well aware of in Act 1”
your thoughts?