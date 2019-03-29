Image: Fox

Jared Leto takes flight in new set pictures from Morbius. The casting calls for the future of James Bond are getting weirdly specific. Plus, a teasery new look at Agents of SHIELD’s next season, what’s to come on Doom Patrol, and Gotham’s Dark Knight rises. Spoilers now!



Free Guy

Collider reports Taika Waititi has joined the cast of Free Guy, the upcoming Ryan Reynolds vehicle concerning “a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually living inside of a video game.”

Bond

According to Yahoo!, EON is specifically looking for a Scottish actor to succeed Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond. Oddly specific!

Toy Story 4

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley revealed Gabby Gabby, the film’s villain voiced by Christina Hendricks, commands a gang of ventriloquist dummies.

She can just tell her henchmen of ventriloquist dummies to do her bidding for her, and they do. She’s like the Godfather, where she doesn’t really have to do much to do a lot. I’ve always loved The Twilight Zone and that Talking Tina-type of thing. We’ve never seen creepy, old dolls like that in Toy Story, and this was an opportunity to do that.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Joey Lauren Adams will reprise her role as Chasing Amy’s Alyssa Jones in Kevin Smith’s Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

Batman: Hush



IGN reports Jason O’Mara is the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jennifer Morrison is Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jerry O’Connell is Superman, Rebecca Romijn is Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson is Lex Luthor, Sean Maher is Nightwing, Bruce Thomas is Jim Gordon, Stuart Allan is Damian Wayne, James Garrett is Alfred, Maury Sterling is Hush, Geoffrey Arend is Riddler, Vanessa Williams is Amanda Waller, Jason Spisak is Joker, Adam Gifford is Bane, Peyton List is Poison Ivy and Batgirl, Dachie Alessio is Lady Shiva and Tara Strong is an unnamed reporter in DC’s upcoming animated Batman film adapting Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair’s Hush story arc.

Joker

Meanwhile, Marc Maron described Todd Phillips’ Joker as “a character study of a mentally ill person” in a new interview with NME.

The approach that Todd Phillips has taken is more of an origin story and a character study of a mentally ill person that becomes The Joker. It’s more of an intimate and gritty movie with a very specific scope. It’s going to be really interesting to see how it comes out.

Hellboy

Speaking with JoBlo, David Harbour discussed Hellboy’s relationship with humanity. Err, sexually speaking:

Yeah, it’s an avuncular relationship [with Alice]. I mean, it’s funny because in an earlier draft, there was the temptation to do that, and I was very adamant to the fact that Hellboy cannot have sex with human women. Like I don’t want that to ever be an issue, and I want it to be known for him, whereas this is this Blood Queen Witch in the movie, right? So there is a world that he can exist sexually in, but it is not in our human universe. And Alice is, even though she has sort of a witchcraft thing to her, she is a human being. And so, I think Hellboy is very, you know, it’s much more of an avuncular relationship. He would never, yeah.

Morbius

Jared Leto takes flight (while wearing in an orange prison uniform) in new set video from Morbius.

Aladdin

Screen Rant has character posters from Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin. More at the link.

UglyDolls

A giant, mechanical dog eats rejected Institute for Perfection candidates in the final UglyDolls trailer.

The Order



Good news—Netflix has renewed The Order for a second season.

The Orville

The Orville gets its own time loop episode in the synopsis for “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” airing April 18.

A time distortion affects Ed and Kelly’s relationship in the all-new “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” episode of THE ORVILLE airing Thursday, April 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ORV-212) (TV-14 L, V)

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

The truth behind Project Shepard is revealed in the synopsis for the April 16 episode of Roswell, New Mexico, “Creep.”

When a major revelation comes to light, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) clash over how to deal with the fallout. Elsewhere, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) uncovers a secret about Project Shepard and enlists Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Michael’s help looking into it. Jeanine Mason and Karan Oberoi also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Steve Stringer & Christopher Hollier (#112). Original airdate 4/16/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

People are turning to pillars of salt in the synopsis for “Jack in the Box,” airing April 18.

Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) investigate a string of suspicious deaths that have a biblical element to them. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (#1419). Original airdate 4/18/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Agents of SHIELD

Speaking of Biblical imagery, Entertainment Weekly has an ominous new cast photo for the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD.

Gotham

Batman comes to Gotham on a new poster for “They Did What?” the first half of the two-part finale.

Advertisement

As Bane (guest star Shane West) enacts his final plan for Gotham’s destruction, Gordon rallies his former enemies to save the city. Meanwhile, Nyssa al Ghul (guest star Jaime Murray) kidnaps Barbara’s newborn daughter with ambitions to raise her as her own. Then, Bruce’s decision to leave Gotham points him to his destiny, while devastating Selina in the all-new ‘They Did What?’ episode of Gotham airing April 18.

Doom Patrol

The team tries group therapy in photos from today’s new episode of Doom Patrol, “Therapy Patrol.” Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Archer: 1999

Archer goes Space: 1999 in a brief teaser for season ten.

Happy!

Finally, a new trailer gives a glimpse of all the murder, mayhem, merriment and Ann-Margaret we can expect to see in the second season of Happy!

