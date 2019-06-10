Image: Warner Bros./Legendary

The Candyman remake wants to tackle toxic fandoms. Meet Christina Hendrick’s new Toy Story 4 villain. Plus, watch Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth goof off about Far From Home and Men in Black: International, what’s to come on Fear the Walking Dead, and more. Spoilers get!



Candyman



In a recent interview with Deadline, Monkeypaw Creative Director Ian Cooper stated the upcoming Candyman remake “will dovetail in a pretty complicated and interesting way to the original” while also addressing toxic fandom in a “mischievous way.”

We talk a lot about fans and the idea of appeasing fans and when you do that and how do you do that and when do you not do that. I think my issue with fandom is that it’s really problematic. It’s probably the most problematic thing facing the genre. It typically comes with a dogma that is abrasive and that is more resistant to change and permutation than you would think. I think what we’re trying to do with Candyman is both be mischievous in how we address the relationship to the first film but also be very satisfying. What we’re doing with Candyman and how Jordan is crafting it on the page is going to be very exciting and rewarding to audiences that haven’t seen the original film as well as people who’ve seen the original film. In a broad sense of the word, this film will stand alone if you’ve never heard of a film called Candyman and will dovetail in a pretty complicated and interesting way to the original. In short, I think this will really fit in with what we’re doing with Us and did with Get Out in a way that will be circuitous. It’s something Jordan has been talking to me about for many years and it’s gone through iterations that are so high concept they’re basically a Gus Van Sant film. They’ve gone through many iterations let’s just say.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Speaking at the Produced By Conference, Warner Bros. Studio chairman Toby Emmerich stated Godzilla vs. Kong “may” see release in late 2020, “so we can deliver an A+ movie.” [Deadline]

Men In Black International/Spider-Man: Far From Home

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland sit down to discuss each other’s latest franchise installment.

Toy Story 4

Woody and Forky meet the villainous Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks) in a new clip.

Bunny

A television series based on Mona Awad’s upcoming novel, Bunny, is already in development at AMC with playwright Megan Mostyn-Brown attached to write the pilot. Described by Deadline as “a spellbinding, down-the-rabbit-hole tale that combines elements of fairy tale, horror, satire, and classic teen movies like Heathers and The Craft.” The story follows a student in an MFA program who is “utterly repelled by the rest of her fiction writing cohort—a clique of unbearably twee yet menacing rich girls who call each other “Bunny.”

The 100

Murphy makes an offer in the synopsis for “The Old Man and the Anomaly,” the June 25 episode of The 100.

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) make their way to the mysterious anomaly in search of the Old Man. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) has an offer for Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira). Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by April Mullen and written by Miranda Kwok (#608). Original airdate 6/25/2019.

Fear the Walking Dead

Alicia talks to Annie through a walkie-talkie in a clip from “Humbug’s Gulch,” next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Undone

Finally, Amazon has released a trailer for Undone, a “genre-bending” animated series starring Bob Odenkirk and Rosa Salazar (Alita) about a young woman whose dead father urges her to “tap into a mysterious ability that allows her to travel through space and time with the hopes of preventing his untimely death.”

