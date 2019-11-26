Updates From Godzilla vs. Kong, Thor: Love & Thunder, and More

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The fifth Purge movie expands its cast. Daniel Craig reconfirms his Bond future. The Minutemen unite in a new Watchmen image. Could Pumpkinhead make a comeback? Plus, what’s to come on Black Lightning and His Dark Materials, and more updates from Tremors 7. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

The Purge 5

THR reports Will Patton and Cassidy Freeman are the latest to join the cast of The Purge 5, in undisclosed roles.

Pumpkinhead

In conversation with Rue Morgue, Saw producer Peter Block stated “exciting news” regarding the Pumpkinhead franchise “should be making its way out soon.”

We have some exciting news that I’m not allowed to share yet, but that should be making its way out soon. Pumpkinhead is a movie I just love… and while the original Pumpkinhead is a great movie, I think that there is more that can be done with that idea. Sometimes I loathe remakes and reboots because I don’t see the reason for them, but Pumpkinhead is one of those where I believe that the story and the themes of it are so good, but there’s also a way of updating it where less focus on the creature in the beginning will add to a lot of the suspense.

Advertisement

Godzilla vs. Kong

According to The Wrap, Godzilla vs. Kong has been pushed back eight months and will now reach theaters November 11, 2020.

Advertisement

Thor: Love & Thunder

During a recent panel at Tokyo Comic Con, Chris Hemsworth revealed he has yet to see a script for Thor: Love & Thunder though it begins filming “sort of mid-next year. ”

Lots of love and lots of thunder. You can expect that. I haven’t seen the script yet. I know they’re working very hard on it and pretty excited to bring you something pretty fresh and new again. But having left Endgame, where Thor was, we have a lot of room to move there and drastically change again, which is very, very exciting. But we start shooting that sort of mid-next year.

Advertisement

[Comic Book]

Tremors 7: Island Fury

Actor Richard Brake shared several images of himself on the set of Tremors: Island Fury on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No Time to Die

Appearing as a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Daniel Craig once again confirmed No Time to Die will be his final outing in the role of James Bond.





Into the Dark

Augustus Prew, Scott Evans, Ayden Mayeri, Lukas Gage, Chester Lockhart and Adam Faison are attached to star in “Midnight Kiss, ” this year’s New Year’s Eve episode of Into the Dark.

Advertisement

Director by Carter Smith (The Ruins), the story concerns “a group of longtime gay best friends and their resident fruit fly heading to a beautiful desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. One of their annual traditions is to play ‘ Midnight Kiss,’ a sexy but ultimately dangerous challenge to find that special someone to help you ring in the New Year. As friendships have grown strained with secrets, jealousy and resentment, the group faces another challenge when a sadistic killer wants in. Relationships are put to the test and truths are revealed as the night turns into a fight for survival.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Lisey’s Story

Deadline reports Dane Dehaan has joined the cast of Lisey’s Story as Jim Dooley, “a huge fan of Scott’s (Clive Owen) books who feels strongly about his unpublished work being released to the world.”

Advertisement

Alien Xmas

According to Animation Magazine, the Chiodo Bros. stop-motion Christmas special from producer Jon Favreau will premiere on Netflix in “late 2020.”

Advertisement

Watchmen

HBO has our first official look at the Minutemen, the first superhero team of the Watchmen universe, after briefly glimpsing them mostly out of focus in this week’s episode.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Angela’s time in Vietnam is disclosed in the synopsis for episode eight, “A God Walks into a Bar. ”,



Angela’s (Regina King) mysterious past in Vietnam is at last revealed. Written by Jeff Jensen & Damon Lindelof; directed by Nicole Kassell.



[Spoiler TV]

Van Helsing

Hansen “makes the ultimate sacrifice” in the synopsis for “Three Pages, ” the December 13 episode of Van Helsing.

As the sisters prepare to open the portal to the Dark One, Hansen makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

His Dark Materials

The alethiometer brings Lyra to a cooler full of bodies in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Lost Boy. ”

Lyra must also survive her trip to the far North in the synopsis for episode six, “The Daemon-Cages. ”

Lyra (Dafne Keen) finds what she was looking for in the far North, but can she survive? Written by Jack Thorne; directed by Euros Lyn.



[Spoiler TV]

Black Lightning

Finally, Black Lightning takes on the ASA in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: Pale Horse. ”





Banner art by Jim Cooke.