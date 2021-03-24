Updates From Godzilla vs. Kong, Superman & Lois, and More

Danny Trejo is heading to Wolf Mountain. The new Chucky show has tapped a familiar Curse of Chucky star. Peacock’s take of Margaret Atwood’s Maddaddam has recruited the Battlestar reboot’s producer. Plus, what’s next on The Flash and Riverdale. To me, my spoilers!
Wolf Mountain
Deadline reports Danny Trejo has just wrapped filming Wolf Mountain, an upcoming werewolf movie co-starring Saw’s Tobin Bell and Latin singer Malu Trevejo. Directed by David Lipper, the story follows a man “who begins having vivid dreams of his parents’ death. He decides to go back to the spot where they were killed, 20 years ago, accompanied by his brother and his brother’s family. But legend has it there is something mysterious roaming the woods.”
Godzilla vs. Kong
A new international trailer includes additional footage of MechaGodzilla.
Chucky
Entertainment Weekly confirms Fiona Dourif will reprise her Curse of Chucky character, Nica Pierce, in the upcoming Child’s Play TV series at Syfy.
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Meanwhile, Deadline reports Chrissie Fit has joined the cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer in a currently undisclosed role.
Maddaddam/Battlestar Galactica
Deadline also has word Mike Lesslie has stepped down from producing the upcoming Battlestar Galactica reboot at Peacock to focus on a television series adapting Margaret Atwood’s Maddaddam—the third book in her post-apocalyptic Oryx & Crake trilogy.
Dead in the Water
According to Bloody-Disgusting, AMC will produce a digital series tying into the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead called Dead in the Water, which will tell the story of “a submarine crew fighting for survival” against underwater zombies.
Cut off from the surface world just as the apocalypse hits, the submarine becomes a nuclear-fueled walker-filled death trap with no way out.
Debris
Gen Z uses alien technology against boomers in the synopsis for “Supernova” — the April 5 episode of Debris.
When the team investigates a group of teenagers who are using Debris to kill the elderly, Bryan faces increasing pressure from Maddox to get answers out of Finola.
Riverdale
Cheryl leads the River Vixens in a new clip from “Destroyer” — this week’s episode of Riverdale.
Superman & Lois
Jordan learns his secret origin in the trailer for “Smells Like Teen Spirit” — next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.
The Flash
Finally, the Flash takes on a brand-new supervillain named Psych in the trailer for next week’s episode.
This is the second time I’ve seen some reference to Jordan’s “Secret Origin.” I assume this reference is to the possibility that he didn’t get his powers from being half Kryptonian but instead got them from X-Kryptonite.
First, in reference to your statement about the trailer: Huh? How do you get that? Nowhere in that trailer, or even in the show, have they implied that potential.
Second, let’s address that theory in the concept of the entire show: Unless you saw X-Kryptonite in the barn when he saves Jonathan, it makes literally no sense. It also seems like something that Hologramps would have been able to pick up on.
My theory: Both kids are slowly going to grow into their own superpowers, because of their heritage. It’ll happen gradually and slower than the rest of these humans and Edge getting powers via X-Kryptonite, so that they can learn of other ways to fight and cooperate without just throwing their Kryptonian might at it.
Anyway, if I missed where this X-Kryptonite is Jordan’s secret origin, and any solid proof involved, please correct me. I have yet to see anything that confirms this for me, or explains the barn-save.