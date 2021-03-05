Updates From Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and More

NOW KIIIIIIIISSSSSSSSS. Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Dwayne Johnson’s production team has boarded a wild new story for Netflix. John Wick’s Derek Kolstad is bringing Hellsing to Amazon. Batman returns in a new teaser for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Plus, there’s another Spongebob spinoff in the works, and a new clip from Pennyworth. Spoilers away!



Z Dead End

Bloody-Disgusting reports George Lazenby, Felissa Rose, Robert LaSardo, Robert Mukes, Brinke Stevens, Dave Sheridan, Shawn C. Phillips, John Fiore, Tina Krause, Vincent Ward, Nea Dune, Mike Ferguson, Billy Hartmann, Maximo Gianfranco, Genoveva Rossi, April Love, Bruce Soscia, Lance Caver, and Aizhan Lighg are attached to star in Z Dead End, a new film about zombies raining from the sky. Click through for a teaser trailer.

Teddy and the Guardians of the Night

According to THR, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions will team with Netflix on a “family adventure feature” based on a single illustration by Alex Panagopoulos — one depicting a teddy bear physically defending a sleeping child from an encroaching monster. Titled Teddy and the Guardians of the Night, the outlet reports Josh Stolberg and Bobby Florsheim have been hired to write a brand-new screenplay following a first draft by Luke Passmore (Archenemy).

Hellsing

Amazon Studios has hired John Wick’s Derek Kolstad to write a live-action film based on Kouta Hirano’s popular manga series, Hellsing. The series “reimagines Dracula as Alucard, a special agent bound to The Hellsing Organization, under the leadership of Integra Hellsing, great-granddaughter of Abraham Van Hellsing, to aid them in their mission to protect England and the world from vampires, ghouls, and other supernatural threats.” [Deadline]

Jumanji 4

Meanwhile, Seven Bucks Productions’ President Hiram Garcia revealed to Comic Book that a fourth Jumanji film is likely on the way.

You know, we’re always having conversations, and that’s a family, that entire group if there’s ever been. It’s hard to imagine or remember a time I’ve been on a set where it’s just a beloved group of cast and crew and actors and that’s just one of those things where we know we have a really big idea that we want to do with it. We’ve been discussing it. There’s conversations have been going we’re in the process of moving that along. I can’t tell you anything, but we do have big plans for it and that’s one of our favorite projects to work on and that’s cooking away.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Entertainment Weekly has the first official images from Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Photo : Warner Bros.

Photo : Warner Bros.

Photo : Warner Bros.

Don’t Worry, Darling

Meanwhile, director Olivia Wilde has our first look at Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry, Darling.

Godzilla vs Kong

A new Chinese Godzilla vs Kong trailer includes tons of additional footage.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Ben Affleck’s Batman enjoys his own teaser trailer for the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League.

Dr. Brain

Parasite’s Lee Sun-Kyun will star in Dr. Brain, a Korean-language sci-fi/thriller series from I Saw the Devil director Kim Jee-Woon at Apple TV+. The series is said to follow “a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife’s brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Snowpiercer

Deadline reports Chelsea Harris will be promoted to series regular in the third season of Snowpiercer.

The Patrick Star Show

TV Line reports a SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff series focusing on Patrick Star is currently in development at Paramount+. The prequel series will follow a younger Patrick Star “who is still living at home with his family, where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom.”

Grim, Inc

Berlin-based Rise Pictures and Simonsays Pictures in Stuttgart are partnering on a “new dark supernatural comedy series” from Tali Barde, Claudio Franke, Dominik Hochwald, and Katja Winke about “a secretive, multinational corporation established by the Grim Reaper in an effort to more efficiently collect the souls of the dearly departed.” The story is said to “revolve around the mysterious enterprise founded by Death some 70 years ago. At his limits following two world wars and facing the exponential population growth that reached unimaginable proportions in the 1950s, the industrious Grim Reaper decides to start the company and outsource his work.” [Variety]

Pennyworth



Finally, Lucius Fox sends a message in a clip from this Sunday’s episode of Pennyworth.

