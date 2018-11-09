Image: Legendary

Godzilla vs Kong casts an Iron Fist star. Lego Batman Movie and potential Nightwing director Chris McKay could bring Jonny Quest to the big screen. The CW wants a lot more of the new Charmed. Plus, Swamp Thing could be adding another DC villain, and casting rumors for the Game of Thrones prequel. Spoilers get!



Godzilla vs Kong

The human cast of this mighty monster mashup continues to grow, this time adding Iron Fist and Game of Thrones’ Jessica Henwick in another undisclosed role. [Variety]

Jonny Quest

Chris McKay has signed on to direct the live-action Jonny Quest movie for Warner Bros. [The Wrap]

The Witches

Geeks World Wide reports Robert Zemeckis’ upcoming remake of Roald Dahl’s The Witches will be set in Alabama and star an “8-10 year old African-American actor” as Luke. The outlet also confirms the production is looking to cast a young actor for the role of Bruno Jenkins, as well as a brand-new character named Daisy, described as “a young girl that had been previously turned into a mouse by a witch.”

Frozen 2



Speaking with Variety, co-director Jennifer Lee revealed the Frozen sequel contains four new songs, including “an evolution” of a tune from the original.

We have a new song that I think is an evolution. It’s its own song … Bobby [Lopez] and Kristen [Anderson-Lopez] just delivered it three weeks ago. We’ve been working with them for two years and this song just came in and I love it.

Mortal Engines



The latest TV spot succinctly lays out the film’s cities-on-wheels premise.

Robin Hood

The Merry Men plan a heist in the latest clip.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne hype the Fantastic Beasts sequel in a new featurette.

Meanwhile, Grindelwald tortures Queenie in the latest trailer.







The Invisibles

Variety reports Grant Morrison is now developing a television series based on his highly influential comic book concerning a band of occult freedom fighters, The Invisibles, for Universal Cable Productions.

Survivors’ Club

Speaking of comic book TV adaptations, the CW is now developing a TV series based on Survivors’ Club, a DC/Vertigo comic book in which the monsters of popular horror franchises factually exist. Writer Jared Frieder is set to executive produce. [Deadline]

Watchmen

Deadline reports Jean Smart has joined the cast of HBO’s continuation of the iconic comic series in the wonderfully vague role of an FBI Agent “investigating a murder.”

Charmed

Good news! The Charmed reboot has received a full 22-episode season order from the CW. [Spoiler TV]

Gormenghast

According to Deadline, Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse has boarded Neil Gaiman and Akiva Goldsman’s TV adaptation of the Gormenghast trilogy.

Swamp Thing

According to the Hashtag show, Kevin Durand (Martin Keamy from Lost; The Blob from X-Men Origins: Wolverine) is allegedly in talks to join the cast of Swamp Thing as Dr. Jason Woodrue, the human/plant hybrid alternately known as The Floronic Man, Plant Master, Floro, or The Seeder.





The Long Night



Speaking of the show, That Hashtag Show also reports Denise Gough and Sheila Atim are now in talks to join the cast of the Game of Thrones prequel series.





Tell Me a Story

An uncomfortable thrift store confrontation kicks off the trailer for episode three of the monthly horror anthology, “Greed.”

Supernatural

Felicia Day guest-stars to track a human/fly hybrid in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Optimism.”

Arrow

Finally, Felicity and Black Siren team-up to track Diaz in a clip from Monday’s episode, “Demon.”

