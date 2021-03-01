Updates From Godzilla vs. Kong, Cobra Kai, and More

Godzilla finds his morning swim rudely interrupted by some military ships. Image : Warner Bros.

Jonathan Majors could be battling Eldritch horrors in Spike Lee’s next film. Netflix has nabbed a new sci-fi crime thriller from the writer behind Source Code. Plus, what’s to come on the CW’s cavalcade of DC shows. To me, my spoilers!



Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu

Variety reports Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors may be set to fight more monsters soon. The trade says he’s in talks to play the titular Gordon Hemingway in Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu.

Parallel

According to THR, Netflix has purchased the film rights to Parallel, a spec script from Source Code screenwriter, Ben Ripley. The story “involves a man and woman who traffic in high-end crimes in parallel universes suddenly meeting— a development that threatens their boss. Determined to outrun their fates, they fight across these different realities to find one where they can both survive and be together.”

Godzilla vs Kong

King Kong and Godzilla claim different halves of the same naval ship in the latest vs clip.

Cobra Kai

Deadline reports Dallas Dupree Young (Cousins for Life) and Oona O’Brien will play recurring roles on the fourth season of Cobra Kai, while Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List have been promoted to series regulars.

Legends of Tomorrow

An episode of Legends of Tomorrow titled “This is Gus” is currently in production.

The Flash

Sue returns to “risk her life” against Mirror Mistress— uh-oh — in the synopsis for “Mother, ” the March 16 episode of The Flash.

SUE DEARBON RETURNS - As Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend - Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) risks her life to help. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kristen Kim (#703). Original airdate 3/16/2021.

Batwoman

Batwoman questions her “no killing” policy in the synopsis for “It’s Best You Stop Digging” airing March 14.

CROSSING THE LINE - As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) condition worsens, she questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away. Tatiana (guest star Leah Gibson) fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (guest star Nathan Owens). Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy (#207). Original airdate 3/14/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Superman & Lois

Morgan Edge attends a Smallville High football game in the synopsis for “Haywire, ” the March 16 episode of Superman and Lois.

TRUTH - While sitting in the stands at the high school football game, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) spot fish out of water Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) conversing with Mayor Dean and Kyle Kushing (Erik Valdez), and the two see right through this insincere move to try to win over the town. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) agrees to help Lois out at a town hall meeting, but things get tense when he finds himself pulled in two different directions. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) is having mixed emotions about Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) newfound status. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. (#104). The episode was written by Michael Narducci and directed by James Bamford. Original airdate 3/16/2021.

Black Lightning

Jefferson “crosses a line” with Lynn in the synopsis for “The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two” airing March 15.

CHANGES - Jefferson (Cress Williams) crosses a line with Lynn (Christine Adams). Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) shares some important news. Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) makes a surprising move. Chantal Thuy and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Jake Waller and directed by Mary Lou Belli (#406). Original airdate 3/15/2021.

Riverdale

Jughead struggles to make sense of his latest brush with the paranormal in the synopsis for “Lock & Key, ” the March 17 episode of Riverdale directed by Rachel Talalay.

THE QUEEN OF CHAOS STRIKES AGAIN — A big announcement forces everyone to take stock of their current lives. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sets a risky plan in motion after learning some surprising news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a strange encounter he had. Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) make a big decision about their future together. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#508). Original airdate 3/17/2021.

Nancy Drew

Meanwhile, Nancy Drew exorcises a ghost “timesharing George’s body” in the synopsis for “The Quest for the Spider Sapphire. ”

OLD GHOSTS - Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and George (Leah Lewis) work together to vanish the ghost who’s been timesharing George’s body since they defeated the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, no one is more surprised than Bess (Maddison Jaizani) when a blast from her past comes knocking. Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Lisa Bao (#208). Original airdate 3/17/2021.

Charmed

Mel and Abby track down an evil force in the synopsis for “Private Enemy No. 1 ” airing March 14.

WHAT FEELS RIGHT – While Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) unravel the mystery of an ancient magical artifact, Mel (Melonie Diaz) helps Abby (Poppy Drayton) track down an unseen evil force, and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) deals with academic sabotage. Also starring Jordan Donica. James Genn directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Nikki Renna (#306). Original airdate 3/14/2021.

Legacies

Finally, a leprechaun arrives at Salvatore in the synopsis for “Yup, It’s a Leprechaun All Right, ” the March 18 episode of Legacies.

IT’S YOUR LUCKY DAY — After the Salvatore School runs into some financial difficulties, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) suggests they hold their first fundraiser. While Alaric (Matthew Davis) attempts to work things out with the bank, he puts Kaleb (Chris Lee) in charge of overseeing the events at the school. Elsewhere, Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) cope with her emotions, while MG (Quincy Fouse) seeks help from Alyssa (guest star Olivia Liang). Finally, when a leprechaun shows up at the school, it might just be what they need to turn their luck around. Kaylee Bryant and Ben Levin also star. Tony Griffin directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#307). Original airdate 3/18/2021.

