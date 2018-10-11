Image: Warner Bros.

Dave Bautista is already campaigning for a role in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad film. Get a teaser-y poster for the live-action Aladdin. Neil Gaiman talks the future of American Gods. Plus, Sophie Turner on Dark Phoenix, what’s to come on Doctor Who, and behind-the-scenes on Robin Hood’s archery. To me, My Spoilers!



Godzilla vs. Kong



Brian Tyree Henry has joined the cast of Godzilla vs. Kong in an undisclosed, though “significant” role. [Variety]

Fantasy Island

THR reports Dave Bautista is in talks to play “a former guest who is still on the island against his will and who wants to expose Roarke and the island’s magical secrets.”

Suicide Squad 2

Speaking of Bautista, he’s also (unsurprisingly) expressed interest in joining the cast of James Gunn’s sequel to Suicide Squad.

Untitled Netflix Sci-Fi Film

Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker, Allen Maldonado, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Kyanna Simpson, and Machine Gun Kelly have joined Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx in the cast of Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi film from Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the directors behind 2016's Nerve. [Deadline]

Universal Soldier

In conversation with Discussing Film, screenwriter Richard Lenk (The Equalizer) revealed he’s working on a reboot of the Universal Soldier franchise.

I will say that I’m just finishing up a re-imagining — let’s be clear about this it’s not a remake and it is not a redo — but it is a re-imagining of a movie called Universal Soldier…very much like The Equalizer, it’s the title that inspired me and not the movies…I’m just about to finish (the script) and turn it in this week.

Dissonance

Catherine Hardwicke is set to direct an adaptation of Erica O’Rourke’s YA novel Dissonance from screenwriter Andrea Seigel. The book concerns a young woman with the ability to visit alternate realities, bringing balance to the multiverse. [Deadline]

Avengers 4

Karen Gillan revealed she’s wrapped her Avengers 4 reshoots in a new Instagram story. [Comic Book]

Aladdin

Will Smith shared the film’s first poster on Facebook, adding, “LEMME OUT! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE!”

Glass

“Mastermind” Mr. Glass and “Overseer” David Dunn reassemble themselves on a pair of motion posters.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Coming Soon has a new gallery of character posters for the Fantastic Beasts sequel. Two more at the link.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

A new international trailer for the Wreck-It Ralph sequel includes an exploding rabbit, a shark eating a dog, and wall-to-wall product placement.

Dark Phoenix

Syfy Wire spoke to Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, director Simon Kinberg and producer Hutch Parker about the latest X-Men movie.

The Nutcracker & The Four Realms

A new featurette sees the cast discussing their history with the ballet.

Robin Hood

The latest featurette goes behind-the-scenes of Taron Egerton’s archery training.

First Man

Janet insists Neil talk to their kids before going to the moon in a pair of First Man clips. Check out our review of the film here.

Time Freak

Asa Butterfield goes back in time to save his relationship with Sophie Turner in the first trailer for Time Freak.

Reign of the Supermen

Syfy Wire also sat down with the voice cast of DC’s latest animated feature to discuss all things Cyborg Superman.

The Last American Vampire

NBC has given a “pilot script plus penalty” commitment to a TV series based on Seth Grahame-Smith’s novel, The Last American Vampire. The story follows a 500-year old vampire teaming up with a detective to solve a string of grisly murders.

American Gods

Neil Gaiman stated American Gods plans to run five seasons during a recent panel at New York Comic Con.

The plan going in was to make five seasons and it seems to be actually running according to plan, currently.

Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker and company discuss the new season of Doctor Who under incoming showrunner, Chris Chibnall.

Supernatural

The twelfth episode of season fourteen is titled “Prophet and Loss,” according to Spoiler TV.

Meanwhile, the CW has a clip from tonight’s season premiere, “Stranger in a Strange Land.”

Haunted

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for their new docu-drama series, Haunted, which presents big-budget, dramatic reenactments of real-life hauntings.

