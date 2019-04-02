Image: Legendary

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Joe Russo says there are hopes for an LGBTQ hero making their Marvel debut soon. Adi Shankar’s latest splashy video game adaptation is Hyper Light Drifter. One of DC’s wildest characters comes to Doom Patrol. Plus, new footage from Godzilla and Star Trek, and Shaun the Sheep has a close encounter of the third kind. Spoilers now!



Fear Street Trilogy



Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has joined the cast of all three Fear Street movies in a currently undisclosed role. [Deadline]

The MCU

Joe Russo recently told The Huffington Post “I can assure you that you will hear about something very soon!” when asked if the MCU had plans to introduce a queer superhero. We’ll believe it when we see it.



Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle comes out of storage on a new poster from Bloody-Disgusting.

Child’s Play

On the subject of killer dolls, Bloody-Disgusting also has this “elevator art” spotted at Caesar’s Palace in honor of CinemaCon.

Brightburn

The sociopathic Superman proxy from Brightburn fashions his own serial killer mask from red velvet and shoelaces on yet another poster from Bloody-Disgusting.

Missing Link

Lionsgate has released four new clips from Laika’s latest, Missing Link.

Shazam

Shazam trolls hungry Aquaman fans in a special April Fool’s Day TV spot.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The latest TV spot reveals Godzilla: King of the Monsters features seventeen different titans.

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon

To stop an invasion, Shaun must send an alien visitor back home in the trailer for Farmageddon, the Shaun the Sheep Movie sequel.

Hyper Light Drifter



Castlevania producer Adi Shankar is now developing a Netflix series based on the action-RPG, Hyper Light Drifter, alongside the game’s developer, Alx Preston. [Polygon]

Cloak & Dagger

In a recent interview with CBR, Aubrey Joseph revealed the second season of Cloak & Dagger is set eight months after the events of season one.

With Season 1, we literally watched them figure out how to maneuver with these powers. So Season 2, from the jump, you see them become these badass superheroes, you know? It still takes time, obviously. They’re young and they are still learning, but — specifically for Ty — eight months in a church by yourself, it’s a lot of time on your hands to practice your powers, obviously. So I think it will be worth the wait, to see that.

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Over the weekend at WonderCon, Marvel announced a 22-minute animated special in which Shuri learns “how to be an average teenager” from the Secret Warriors is now in development.

In the meantime, here’s a trailer for the 44-minute special focusing on Riri “Ironheart” Williams airing on YouTube on April 3.





Star Trek: Discovery

Section 31 comes for Discovery in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Through the Valley of Shadows.”

Shadowhunters

Simon and Izzy infiltrate the Clave in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Heavenly Fire.”

Doom Patrol

The Doom Patrol protect “a sentient, gender-queer, teleporting street named Danny” from the Bureau of Normalcy in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Danny Patrol.”

Game of Thrones

Finally, Tyrion rallies the troops in the most Tyrion way possible in a new promo for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.