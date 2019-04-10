Sci-fi mystery comic Hadrian’s Wall is being turned into a movie. James Corden wants to help bring a new version of Cinderella to life (and not the Disney version). Get a look at Starz’s new supernatural spy thriller, The Rook. Plus, what’s to come on Roswell. To me, my spoilers!
Cinderella
Variety has word Camilla Cabello will star in Kay Cannon’s brand new musical adaptation of Cinderella, “which grew out of an original idea” from James Corden.
The Warning
Deadline reports Toni Garrn, Annabel Mullion, and Richard Pettyfer have joined the cast of The Warning, the upcoming anthology film following “separate lives which collide in interweaving short stories set in future Earth.”
Rot & Ruin
Alcon Entertainment has reportedly purchased the film rights to all five installments of Jonathan Maberry’s young adult zombie series, Rot & Ruin.[Deadline]
Hadrian’s Wall
Deadline also has word comic book author Kyle Higgins will both write and direct a feature film adaptation of his own mystery in space series, Hadrian’s Wall, for Gunpowder & Sky’s science fiction label, Dust.
Secret Wars
Speaking with Screen Rant, Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely answered, “If Joe and Anthony do another Marvel movie and they don’t have [Christopher Markus and I] write it, I will be personally offended” when asked if the writing duo “would be on board” for a potential Secret Wars movie.
One Cut of the Dead
According to Variety, horror streaming service Shudder has acquired the North American distribution rights to the hit Japanese zombie comedy, One Cut of the Dead.
Hellboy
Bloody-Disgusting has character posters for Grugach, Baba Yaga, the Giants, Alice Monaghan, and Professor Bloom. Head to the link to see more.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Godzilla unleashes his atomic breath, Rodan devours a fighter pilot whole, and Millie Bobby Brown fights for monster rights in three new TV spots for King of the Monsters.
Future Man
Good news, with a dash of bad—Deadline reports Hulu has renewed Future Man for a third, and officially final, season.
The Rook
Coming Soon has four new photos from The Rook, an upcoming female-led supernatural spy thriller for Starz starring Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson, and Olivia Munn.
American Gods
Meanwhile, Spoiler TV has images from “Treasure of the Sun,” the April 21 episode of American Gods. Several more at the link.
Roswell, New Mexico
Finally, the CW has released a trailer for “Creep” the penultimate episode of Roswell, New Mexico’s first season.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
