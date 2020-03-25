Updates from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, and More

Get in loser, we’re going busting. Image : Sony Pictures

Saint Maud is the latest film affected by the novel coronavirus. Michael Giacchino says Brad Bird’s musical idea is still in the works. Picard and Soji spar in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard’s finale. Plus, a new look at Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway, and another teaser for Quibi’s take on Most Dangerous Game. Spoilers away!



Cosmic Sin

Bloody-Disgusting reports Frank Grillo, Luke Wilson, and Adelaide Kane have joined Bruce Willis and CJ Perry in the cast of the upcoming alien invasion film, Cosmic Sin.

Saint Maud

Amidst covid-19 concerns, A24 has removed Saint Maud from its schedule entirely, scuttling its planned Easter weekend release. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Untitled Brad Bird Musical

In conversation with Collider, Michael Giacchino confirmed Brad Bird’s live-action/animated musical is still in the “early stages” of development.

We are in the early stages of doing that, working on ‘Ok, what is this thing gonna be? What’s it going to sound like. Let’s come up with at least one idea we can start bouncing around and seeing how we feel about it.’ So that’s where we are. It is still early stages. But the idea is great, and, you know, it’s pure Brad Bird. It’s just really fun and emotional and exciting and silly – all those great things you expect from his movies. I am looking forward to that. I don’t know when it’s coming out… but yeah, we’re working on it!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Speaking with NME, Finn Wolfhard described Ghostbusters: Afterlife as a “really, really faithful approach” to the original film that is not likely to upset “older Ghostbusters fans. ”

Older Ghostbusters fans will find it’s a really, really faithful approach to the series. While young people, if not everyone, will find that, first and foremost, Ghostbusters is about family and the relationships that these people have made.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway

We also have the latest trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway.

What We Do in the Shadows

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first two episodes What We Do in the Shadows’ second season.

2.01 Resurrection 4/15/2020 10 p.m. ET/PT Nadja and Laszlo’s new familiar poses problems for an increasingly anxious Guillermo, and the vampires enlist the services of a local necromancer.

Written by Marika Sawyer; directed by Kyle Newacheck

2.02 Ghosts

4/15/2020 10:30 p.m. ET/PT The vampires hold a seance to deal with a ghost infestation, which leads to a larger ghost infestation.

Written by Paul Simms; directed by Kyle Newacheck.



Star Trek: Picard

Soji spars with Picard in a new clip from “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2,” the season finale of Star Trek: Picard.

The Plot Against America

The President o the United States shakes hands with Hitler in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Plot Against America.

The Magicians



Marina bakes cookies in a clip from tonight’s musical episode of The Magicians, the penultimate episode of the series.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

AMC has a new trailer for the youth-oriented Walking Dead spinoff, which is now coming “later this year. ”

Most Dangerous Game

Finally, Christophe Waltz hunts Liam Hemsworth for sport in the trailer for Quibi’s Most Dangerous Game.

