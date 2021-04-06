We come from the future
Morning Spoilers

Updates From Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Borderlands, and More

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
The ghostbusters are ready to ride once more.
Image: Sony
Jason Momoa gets horny for a new Netflix fantasy. The success of Godzilla vs. Kong leaves Dune’s streaming/theatrical dual-release up in the air. James Gunn offers the tiniest update on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Plus, a brief look at the final episode of Wynonna Earp. Spoilers go!

Illustration for article titled Updates From Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Borderlands, and More

Borderlands

Lionsgate has confirmed that Edgar Ramirez has joined the cast of the Borderlands adaptation as Atlas, “a business titan, arms manufacturer and the most powerful person in the universe.”

Slumberland

Netflix has our first look at Jason Momoa as a satyr in Slumberland. 

Dune

Deadline reports Warner Bros “hasn’t decided yet” if Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will “go day and date theatrical and on HBO Max” as previously planned, due to the theatrical success of Godzilla vs. Kong.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 begins filming later this year, according to James Gunn on Twitter.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

During a recent interview with Collider, Bill Murray stated he believes Ghostbusters: Afterlife will have “the feel of the first” movie due to “the very high misery quotient” he experienced during filming.

I remember him calling me and saying, ‘I’ve got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I’ve had this idea for years.I thought, ‘What the heck could that possibly be?’ I remember him when he was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, ‘What the heck? What does this kid know?’ But he had a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made City of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life. It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the girls’ one. It has a different feel than two out of four.

I think he’s really got something. It was hard. It was really hard. That’s why I think it’s gonna be good. We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful. Wearing those packs is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. They now have batteries the size of earrings. It’s still a really heavy thing to wear, all the time. The special effects in this one are a lot of wind and dirt in your face, and there was a lot of going down and getting back up. I was like, ‘What is this? What am I doing? These are like Bulgarian deadlifts, or a Russian kettlebell, getting up and down with this thing on my back.’ It was very uncomfortable. Usually, when something has a very high misery quotient, something comes of that and some quality is produced that, if you can capture it and project it, comes on the screen and affects you. I think it comes out sometime in the fall. They’ve delayed it for a year or a year and a half, but I’m glad they did. It will be worth seeing.

Batman: The Long Halloween

Though Batman: The Long Halloween Part One was recently rated PG-13 by the MPAA, Bloody-Disgusting now reports Part Two has been rated “R” for “some violence and bloody images.”

Hunters

Jennifer Jason Leigh has joined the cast of Hunters’ second season as Chava, a character only described as “a top Nazi hunter.” [Deadline]

Wynonna Earp

Finally, Syfy has released a clip from this week’s series finale of Wynonna Earp.

Banner art by Jim Cook

dp4m
dp4m

Deadline reports Warner Bros “hasn’t decided yet” if Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will “go day and date theatrical and on HBO Max” as previously planned, due to the theatrical success of Godzilla vs. Kong.

Uh... that’s quite the walk-back there.  Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are lawsuits if they choose not to do it -- if people sue saying they signed up for HBO Max with this in mind, that seems like “standing” to me...

https://pressroom.warnermedia.com/us/media-release/hbo-max/warner-bros-pictures-group-announces-innovative-hybrid-distribution-model-its-2021

December 3, 2020 – Burbank, CA Today, the Warner Bros. Pictures Group announced that it has committed to releasing its 2021 film slate via a unique, consumer-focused distribution model in which Warner Bros. will continue to exhibit the films theatrically worldwide, while adding an exclusive one month access period on the HBO Max streaming platform in the U.S. concurrent with the film’s domestic release.