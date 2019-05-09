Photo: HBO

The CW finds a lead for its new sci-fi action series Pandora. The Lost Boys TV show is heading to reshoots. Cliffhanger could be getting a reboot, courtesy of Ana Lily Amanpour. Plus, what to expect on the Riverdale season finale, a grisly red band clip from Brightburn, and new looks at the next Game of Thrones. Spoilers now!

Cliffhanger

Ana Lily Amanpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) will reportedly direct a female-led reboot of the 1993 action film, Cliffhanger. While casting is still underway, Coming Soon has word Jason Momoa is currently in talks for a cameo.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

The Dora the Explorer movie has been pushed back one week and will now hit theaters August 9. [Coming Soon]

Child’s Play

Hear Mark Hamill’s take on the iconic Chucky laugh in a new motion poster.

Aladdin

Coming Soon has the latest poster from Dolby Cinemas.

Midsommar

A24 has also released a new poster for this summer’s folk horror film, Midsommar.

The Dead Don’t Die

The latest TV spot for The Dead Don’t Die provides a simple, three rule plan for surviving the zombie apocalypse.

Meanwhile, Coming Soon has a round of character posters. Click through to see the rest.

Brightburn

A full, uncensored clip of the waitress from the trailer getting glass shards embedded in her eye has been released online. So...yay, if you’re into that sort of thing? Content warning for highly realistic ocular damage, of course—so be careful where you’re watching this.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

John Wick takes a meeting with Anjelica Huston in the latest Parabellum clip.





Away

According to TV Line, Hillary Swank will play astronaut Emma Green, “the commander of an international space crew that undertakes a very dangerous mission” in a new Netflix series from Roswell and Friday Night Lights creator, Jason Katims.

Pandora

Deadline reports Priscilla Quintana will play the series lead, Jax, in the CW’s upcoming summer sci-fi action series, Pandora. (No relation to Avatar.) Co-starring Oliver Dench, Raechelle Banno, John Harlan Kim, Ben Radcliffe, Banita Sandhu, Martin Bobb-Semple and Noah Huntley, the series concerns “a resourceful young woman who has lost everything after the death of her parents but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human.”

The Lost Boys

Deadline also has word the CW has ordered reshoots on the premiere episode of Catherine Hardwicke’s The Lost Boys, as “not all elements in the pilot came together in the execution, thus the order for a reworked new pilot, which could feature recastings.”

The Rook

Starz has announced their new supernatural spy series, The Rook, premieres Sunday, June 30 at 8/7c. Head over to TV Line for the latest trailer.

Game of Thrones

Tensions mount at King’s Landing in new photos from this week’s episode of Game of Thrones. Visit /Film for more.

The Twilight Zone

Spoiler TV also has new photos from “Not All Men,” (which our own Cheryl Eddy has some reservations about) this week’s episode of The Twilight Zone. More at the link.

Riverdale

Finally, the Archie kids assemble in the trailer for the season finale of Riverdale, “Survive the Night.”

