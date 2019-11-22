Updates From Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Joker 2, and More

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

A Nightmare on Elm Street might be waking up again. Another Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker poster gives us a tiny new look at the cast. Plus our first good look at Dick Grayson’s new Nightwing costume, updates from Black Lightning, Supernatural, and more . Friday spoilers right this way...

Advertisement

A Nightmare on Elm Street



Bloody-Disgusting reports Wes Craven’s estate is now “actively taking pitches for a new A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Joker 2

Speaking with Indie Wire, Todd Phillips revealed what he called “the real truth” behind recent rumors of a Joker sequel.

Here’s the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we’re sitting at dinner and they’re saying, ‘So, have you thought about…?’ But, talking about contracts, there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best.

Advertisement

Lair

According to Screen Daily, Cory Johnson will star opposite Oded Fehr and Alexandra Gilbreath in Lair, the first entry of a projected trilogy in which “a professional debunker of the supernatural” has his beliefs “put to the test when his friend claims he was possessed by a demon.” The outlet adds, “An unsuspecting LGBTQ family become embroiled in the drama.”

Advertisement

Baghead

Not to be confused with the 2008 mumble-horror film of the same title, Deadline reports Alberto Corredor‘s short film, Baghead, will receive its own feature-length adaptation at Studio Canal. The story concerns a supernatural entity named Baghead with the ability to bring the dead back to life...for a price.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

A new international poster for The Rise of Skywalker confirms the return of Chewbacca’s Porg pal .

Advertisement

Fantasy Island

A new poster for Fantasy Island awkwardly boasts its “from producer of Get Out and Halloween.”

Advertisement

Apparition

Mena Suvari stars in the trailer for Apparition. “Based on true events, ” the story concerns “a group of millennials at an abandoned castle, experimenting with a spiritually guided app that connects the living with the dead. This ominous, historic site of murder and torture is linked to each of them in ways they’ll soon discover.”

The Flash

Entertainment Weekly reports Efrat Dor has joined the second half of season six as Eva McCulloch, “a quantum engineer and co-founder of McCulloch Technologies, Eva McCulloch is a scientific genius who works on the bleeding edge. Eva has been away from Central City for many years. But a chance meeting with Iris West-Allen results in a surprising alliance that pushes the boundaries of sanity, while also uncovering a vast conspiracy to take down Team Flash and its allies.”

Advertisement

Lisey’s Story

According to Deadline, Joan Allen will star alongside Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in Apple’s eight-episode adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story as Amanda, “the oldest of Lisey’s (Moore) sisters.”

Advertisement

Undone

Good news! Deadline reports Amazon has both renewed Undone for a second season and “inked an overall deal with co-creator Kate Purdy.” Details on the contract have yet to be disclosed.

Advertisement

Titans



DC Entertainment decided to officially unveil the Nightwing costume...on a mannequin.

Advertisement

ONI

Deadline also has word Netflix has teamed with the animation studio, Tonka House, for a new animated series based on Japanese mythology. Combing stop-motion with CGI, the series “set in a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology” will follow “one of the creature’s free-spirited daughters, Onari, determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching presence of the mysterious “Oni” who threaten the gods?”

Advertisement

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel News has the first pics of Anthony Mackie on the set of The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

Advertisement

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew investigates her own crime-solving origins in the synopsis for “The Spiral Staircase. ”

In our winter finale, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew desperately search for George’s (Leah Lewis) missing sister, Ted (guest star Ariah Lee), whose kidnapping eerily mirrors the investigation that started Nancy’s sleuthing career. Meanwhile, while revisiting the trauma of her past, as a means to solving the present-day mystery, Nancy finally reconnects with her father just as an escalation in the Lucy Sable investigation threatens to separate them forever. Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor (#109).

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Meanwhile, Jughead continues his search for his grandfather, Forsythe Pendleton Jones III, in the synopsis for “Tangerine. ”

After declaring war on Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Veronica (Camila Mendes) enlists a secret weapon against her father – her Abuelita (guest star Ana Mercedes). Archie (KJ Apa) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) team up to take Dodger (guest star Juan Riedinger) down for good, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) investigate a series of strange attacks aimed at Betty. Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) search for his grandpa, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I (guest star Timothy Webber), leads to more questions than answers, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) finally makes peace with the past that’s been haunting her. Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson (#409.) Original airdate 12/11/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man takes on the Goblin King in the synopsis for the season two finale of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Spider-Man and his friends must stop the Goblin King before he destroys New York City.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Black Lightning

Jennifer’s in danger (again) in the synopsis for “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Third Stone From the Sun. ”

WINTER FINALE - The Pierce family fears for Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) life. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#309). Original airdate 12/9/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

The Salvatore School celebrates the holidays in the synopsis for “This Christmas Was Surprisingly Violent” airing December 12.

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) joins forces with an unlikely ally to take down a Christmas monster, who’s using holiday cheer to infiltrate the Salvatore School. Elsewhere, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) surprises Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) with news about his family lineage, and Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty) accompanies Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) on her latest mission. Kaylee Bryant and Matthew Davis also star. Brett Matthews directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Hannah Rosner (#208). Original airdate 12/12/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Black Lightning joins the fray in the synopsis for “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three, ” the tie-in episode of The Flash.

Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in ‘Elseworlds.’ With the help of Black Lightning, Barry (Grant Gustin), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau), while Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) return to an old familiar stomping ground. David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates (#609). Original airdate 12/10/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

Finally, Dean investigates a case on his own in the promo for “Last Call” next week’s of Supernatural guest-starring Christian Kane.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.