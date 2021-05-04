Updates From Dungeons & Dragons, The Conjuring, and More

Gather your party, and venture forth! Image : Wizards of the Coast

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

There’s good news for Stargirl and Kung Fu’s future on the CW. Get a look at the new ghost-ship show from the creators of Dark. The What We Do in the Shadow sets its premiere date. Plus, a psychedelic glimpse of Army of the Dead. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Dungeons & Dragons

Production has officially begun on the new Dungeons & Dragons movie starring Chris Pine.

Army of the Dead

Here’s another Army of the Dead poster.

Photo : Netflix

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Bloody-Disgusting has new photos from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Head over there for more.

Advertisement

Photo : HBO Max

Photo : HBO Max

Advertisement

Photo : HBO Max

Photo : HBO Max

Advertisement

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

21 Savage has released a music video for his single from the Spiral soundtrack.

Stargirl/Kung Fu

TV Line reports both Stargirl and Kung Fu have been renewed for a third and second season at the CW, respectively.

Advertisement

Wellington Paranormal

A What We Do in the Shadows spinoff series, Wellington Paranormal, focusing on police officers Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary is set to premiere on The CW on July 11, 2021. It will then be available on HBO Max the next day. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

1899

Netflix has released a teaser for 1899, the new series from the creators of Dark about a ship of immigrants who encounter a ghost ship en route to the United States.

Birdgirl

Finally, Dog With Bucket Hat turns traitor in the trailer for next week’s season finale of Birdgirl.

Banner art by Jim Cook