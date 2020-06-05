Updates From Dune, The Mandalorian, and More

Paul sets his sights on a new future. Image : Warner Bros.

Wandavision could be resuming filming as early as next month. New posters tease a new look at the Train to Busan sequel, Peninsula. Daniel Sousa returns in our look at the next Agents of SHIELD. Plus, what’s to come on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and The 100. Spoilers now!

Dune

In a recent interview with Collider, cinematographer Greig Fraser stated he “had to forget Star Wars” while filming Dune.

It was quite fun because I had to forget a lot of Star Wars when I was making Dune. It wasn’t hard, though. Denis and I spoke clearly about how the film should look and should feel, and the formats and this and that, so it was not hard to swerve and change lanes. There were some similarities like the deserts. I mean listen, ultimately I’m positive George Lucas was inspired by Dune when he made Star Wars. I don’t know if that’s sacrilegious to talk about, but there are a lot of similarities in some areas, so you could tell he was definitely influenced by that. So I had to be careful doing both [Dune and The Mandalorian] and not to repeat myself.

Later in the interview, Fraser said Dune will be “a fully standalone epic film”—with room for sequels, of course, given they’re only adapting half of the first book.

It’s a fully formed story in itself with places to go. It’s a fully standalone epic film that people will get a lot out of when they see it…it was quite an adventure visually.

The Knocking

Appearing as guests on the Knight Light podcast, Summer of ‘84 directors Matt Leslie and Stephen J. Smith teased their latest project— a “mystery-romance-horror” film titled, The Knocking.

It sort of revolves around the idea of a Faustian bargain. Tonally, it’s sort of like a mystery-romance-horror [movie]. It’s not tonally unlike Hereditary, where it’s something that’s like supernatural and terrifying, but also feels like it could really happen. We cannot wait to get it made and show the world. We’re building out a really cool cast that we’re excited about right now. We’ve already got our leads and a couple of the other bigger roles.

Peninsula

Bloody-Disgusting has two new posters from the Train to Busan follow-up, Peninsula.

Major Grom and the Plague Doctor

A superhero called The Plague Doctor vows to hold the rich accountable but meets opposition from the detective assigned to the case in the trailer for Major Grom and the Plague Doctor, based on the Russian comic book series.

The Room

In the trailer for The Room, Olga Kurylenko moves into a new house and finds a hidden chamber able to materialize anything she and her husband wish for. Things are complicated when the couple creates an artificial child who physically cannot leave the house without evaporating.

Playhouse

We also have a trailer for the Cannes selection, Playhouse, in which a horror novelist makes the mistake of buying a Scottish castle—because duh, it’s haunted.

WandaVision

According to a Facebook post from the Tampa Bay Comic Convention, Vision actor Paul Bettany has had to cancel his appearance, allegedly due to the fact that Disney is hoping to resume production on WandaVision July.

The Mandalorian

The Bespin Bulletin reports Pedro Pascal will spend more time wearing his armor on set in The Mandalorian season two, after providing mostly vocal performances in season one due to his filming commitments to Sam Gold’s broadway revival of King Lear.

The 100



Raven and Jackson unmask an outsider in photos from "Hesperides, " next week's episode of The 100.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Spoiler TV has photos from "Hide and Seek, " the eighth episode of City of Angels.

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, Agent Carter’s Daniel Sousa guest-stars in the trailer for “Alien Commies from the Future, ” next week’s episode of Agents of SHIELD.

