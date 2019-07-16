Photo: BBC

The Barbie movie has found some very interesting writers. Filming has begun on A Quiet Place 2. Melissa Benoist will slip into the director’s chair for Supergirl’s next season. Plus, what’s to come on Agents of SHIELD and Legion, and a new look at the direct-to-video Doom movie. Spoilers now!



Barbie

Indie darlings Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have been hired to write the live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie for Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Gerwig is also reportedly “eyeing the director’s chair,” according to THR.

Deadpool 3

In a recent interview with Comic Book, director David Leitch provided a dubious but enthusiastic update on a third Deadpool movie following the Fox/Disney merger.

In everybody’s world, everybody wants to make it. So, if I was ever approached to make Deadpool 3, my answer would be, ‘Hell yes,’ but I think there’s a lot of things going on in the shake up with Fox and Disney and where that whole Marvel world after Endgame is gonna be. When the dust settles, let’s hope that Deadpoool lives. That’s kind of ironic, right?

A Quiet Place 2

Filming has officially begun on A Quiet Place 2, according to director John Krasinski.

Monster Problems

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has word the “coming of age” story of a monster hunter named Clyde (Michael Rooker) teaching everything he knows to a young protege (Dylan O’Brien) is currently scheduled for a March 6, 2020 release date.

Doom: Annihilation

Bloody-Disgusting also has cover artwork for the direct-to-video Doom movie coming October 1.

Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island

The Scooby Gang is determined to solve the “mystery” behind one of their rare, non-supernatural cold cases in this assuredly controversial sequel to 1998's Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island. Morgan Moonscar...lives?

Doctor Who

According to British tabloid The Mirror Doctor Who’s twelfth season will include an episode in which Mary Shelley is inspired to write Frankenstein after meeting the Cybermen.

Supergirl

Entertainment Weekly reports Melissa Benoist will make her directorial debut on the seventeenth episode of Supergirl’s fifth season.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

According to The Wrap, actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen—who played Luke Crain in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House — will return for the show’s second season as “a charming fellow” named Peter.

Into the Dark

The Wrap also reports Into the Dark’s September 6 episode is titled “Pure” and will star Jahkara Smith, McKaley Miller, Scott Porter, Annalisa Cochrane, Ciara Bravo, Jim Klock, and T.C. Carter. This Daughter’s Day-themed episode (which is a thing, apparently) from director Hannah McPherson is said to focus on “several teen girls who perform a secret ritual at a Purity Retreat. When one of them begins to see a supernatural entity, the terrifying question emerges–what is more dangerous: The demon they’ve unleashed, or the pressure to conform to their fathers’ expectations?”

Because the Night

Luther creator Neil Cross will adapt his novel, Burial, into a four-part supernatural miniseries for ITV under the title Because the Night. The story of “guilt and ghosts and murder” concerns Nathan and Bob, two erstwhile partygoers responsible for the death of a young woman who learn she may not be quite so dead after all. [Den of Geek]

Agents of SHIELD

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “New Life,” the two-part season finale of Agents of SHIELD.

With time running short, the team will have to go to hell and back to stop the end of everything. Who will survive? Find out on the blockbuster two-hour season finale of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airing FRIDAY, AUG. 2 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.

Guest starring is Joel Stoffer, Karolina Wydra, Briana Venskus, Coy Stewart, Christopher James Baker, Jan Uddin and Shainu Bala.

“New Life” was written by Nora Zuckerman & Lilia Zuckerman and Brent Fletcher & Jed Whedon, and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado and Kevin Tancharoen.

Siren

“The truth about mermaids is exposed” in the synopsis for “New World Order,” the second season finale of Siren airing August 1.

Ben faces a choice that has rippling consequences amongst mermaid, hybrid and human alike, as the truth about mermaids is exposed.

Legion

Finally, David goes back in time in the trailer for next week’s episode of Legion.

