Filed to: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The multiverse (of Madness) awaits! Image : Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Neill Marshall wants to bring back Dog Soldiers. Ni colas Cage is fighting theme park robots in a new look at Willy’s Wonderland. A new Green Lantern could sit at the heart of HBO Max’s cosmic DC Comics show. Plus, the final end arrives on Supernatural, and what’s to come on Star Trek: Discovery. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Dog Soldiers 2



According to director Neil Marshall, “there’s more of a chance now” than ever before for a sequel to his 2002 werewolf movie, Dog Soldiers.

There’s more of a chance now than ever before. There’s things in the works and we’re seeing what we can do. Certainly, myself and Kevin McKidd and [Dog Soldiers producer] Chris Figg are up for it to revisit this world. Over the past 18 years the question I get asked pretty much more than anything else is when are we going to get Dog Soldiers 2?’ Part of me thinks I’d like to go back and re-visit that world somehow. And if Kev’s up for it, then that would make it worthwhile for sure. So we’ll see. You never know.

Advertisement

[Den of Geek]

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Comic Book reports Elizabeth Olsen and Scarlett Johansson’s stunt double, C.C. Ice, has arrived in London to begin filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

G/O Media may get a commission Dyson V10 $400 at Newegg

Willy’s Wonderland

Nicolas Cage fights a theme park’s animatronic robots in the first teaser for Willy’s Wonderland.

The Boys

Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie, who play Victoria Newman and Ashley Barrett, respectively, will be promoted to series regulars when The Boys returns for its third season. [Deadline]

Advertisement

The X-Files

During an interview with the Danish website kino.dk, David Duchovny stated he “doesn’t really think about” making more X-Files, but would “be there” for Chris Carter if he ever wanted to.

Oh, I don’t really think about it anymore. I mean— I think, uh... I’ve always thought it’s such a great idea that somebody’s eventually going to pick it up again— and I don’t know if I’ll be a part of that, but...I just always— I think it’s a great frame. It’s a great world. Yeah, I don’t know. But I don’t actively think about— yeah. Chris is a good friend and I’d be there for him, whatever he wanted.

Green Lantern

According to The Direct, the upcoming Green Lantern series at HBO Max will allegedly focus on a “ black, female” Lantern named “Bree Jarta. ” The outlet specifies “it is unknown if ‘Bree Jarta’ is a codename for the character, or if Bree Jarta will be the character’s actual name in the series.”

Advertisement

neXt

Deadline reports neXt has been canceled at Fox after one season.

Supernatural

Spoiler TV has synopses for the two-hour series finale of Supernatural airing November 19.

The Long Road Home A CELEBRATORY EPISODE – Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert, with creator Eric Kripke, executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb, and special guest stars Jim Beaver, Samantha Smith, Ruth Connell, Kim Rhodes and Mark Sheppard. Original airdate 11/19/2020.



Carry On THE END – After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb (#1520). Original airdate 11/19/2020

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

In the meantime, Coming Soon has photos from this week’s episode, “Despair. ” Click through for more.

Advertisement

Photo : CW

Photo : CW

Advertisement

Photo : CW

Photo : CW

Advertisement

Moonbase 8

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the next three episodes of Moonbase 8.

Visitors The team learns about the program’s budget cuts and what impact they will have on their mission going forward. When Elon Musk’s SpaceX sets up camp right next door, Cap, Skip and Rook invite them over for a welcoming tour and to make a mutually beneficial proposition.

Move the Base When Cap becomes an unwitting participant in a psychological test created by Skip’s father, it leads to friction between the two of them. Rook proposes a game night as a team bonding exercise, but Cap has a more extreme solution in mind – to move the base.

EEF When an angry group of ranchers threatens the team for invading their land, they’re forced to decide between abandoning the mission or standing their ground. With a cattle drive coming their way, Skip hatches a risky plan that requires them to use all their training to pull it off. Season finale.

Advertisement

His Dark Materials

Additionally, Spoiler TV has a vague synopsis for “The Scholar”, the December 14 episode of His Dark Materials.

Will (Amir Wilson) and Lyra (Dafne Keen) set out to retrieve what’s been lost. Mary (Simone Kirby) takes a leap of faith.

Advertisement

Fear the Walking Dead

Al gives a lesson in explosives in a clip from next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The survivors hear tell of a fuel truck in a clip from next week’s episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.



Star Trek: Discovery



Finally, Michael causes a diplomatic incident on the Trill homeworld in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Forget Me Not. ”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.