Kiersey Klemons could join Disney’s Lady and the Tramp remake. Animal Farm is heading to Netflix, and Andy Serkis could direct it. Jordan Vogt-Roberts promises to keep his Metal Gear Solid adaptation weird. Plus, intriguing set photos from It: Chapter 2, and what’s to come on Cloak & Dagger’s season finale. Spoilers get!



Doctor Sleep

Variety reports Zahn McClarnon has joined the cast of the Shining sequel as Crow Daddy, a member of a group of psychic vampires called the True Knot. Deadline also has word Carl Lumbly has joined the film as Dick Halloran, the psychic chef of the Overlook Hotel (originally played by Scatman Crothers in the classic adaptation of The Shining), while Alex Essoe will take over the role of Wendy Torrance from Shelley Duvall.

Lady and the Tramp

Kiersey Klemons is in talks to play Lady’s owner, Darling, in one of the film’s live-action roles. [THR]

Animal Farm

Andy Serkis is slated to direct an adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm for Netflix, in the wake of the streaming service’s acquisition of Mowgli. [Deadline]

Metal Gear Solid

Speaking with Screen Rant, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts promised his film adaptation of the Metal Gear franchise will embrace the weird and supernatural elements of the original game series, so please bring a PlayStation 1 dualshock to the theater in the off chance Psycho Mantis wants to make it move.

You know the beauty of Metal Gear and the reason I give our producers and the studio a ton of credit is because I went in and said, ‘Let’s embrace the fact that this is weird.’ Let’s embrace the fact that there are supernatural elements to this game that are horror elements to this game. Let’s embrace the fact that there are weird Japanese quirkiness and idiosyncrasies and oddities that are all framed around this very self-serious world and let’s lean into those things and let’s have it be unique and unlike anything else because it represents those things and let’s have the rest of the world fall in love with it because of that as opposed to trying to make it something else.

It: Chapter 2

Set photos have surfaced of Jessica Chastain frolicking with Beverly’s younger incarnation, Sophia Lillis.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sony has released the film’s official logo, which looks an awful lot like the Spider-Man: Homecoming logo, for obvious reasons.

Venom

Speaking of the Spider-Adjacent-Verse, Coming Soon has a new international poster for Venom.



The Happytime Murders

Bloody-Disgusting has more images from Brian Henson’s The Happytime Murders. Click through to see the rest.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Speaking with /Film, James Marsters stated he’s willing to return as Spike for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival.

I am open to whatever Joss has in mind. Whether that’s playing Spike or something else, I told him a long time ago. Joss’s mind is always surprising so I’m open to playing Spike if Joss is involved.

Legacies

By the same token, Steven R. McQueen is slated to reprise his role as Jeremy Gilbert in the third episode of the latest Vampire Diaries spinoff. [TV Line]

Roswell

Meanwhile, The Originals’ Riley Voelkel has joined the CW’s Roswell reboot as Cameron, “Max’s quick-witted partner at the Sheriff’s Department who has the rare ability to break through Max’s stony cowboy facade.” [Entertainment Weekly]

See

Deadline reports Yadira Guevara-Prip and Nesta Cooper have joined Apple’s upcoming sci-fi series as Bow Lion, “a young warrior” and Haniwa, “a proud and determined young daughter,” respectively.

Dylan Dog

Italian comics publisher Bonelli is producing ten episodes of a live-action, English language television series based on the titular paranormal investigator and his Groucho Marx-esque sidekick, Grouch. [Variety]

Arrow

Episode 3 of the next season is titled, “Crossing Lines,” according to Spoiler TV.

Cloak & Dagger

Finally, Tyrone stands up to the police in a clip from tonight’s season finale, “Colony Collapse.”