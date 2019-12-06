Updates From Disney's Honey I Shrunk the Kids Reboot, and More

Get ready for some re-shrinkage. Image : Disney

Venom 2 adds to its cast. Robert Longstreet talks returning to the grown-up Lonnie for Halloween Kills. We’ll finally see some more of Wonder Woman 1984 soon. Get another look at HBO’s take on King’s Outsider. Plus, new footage from The Rise of Skywalker, and Jon Favreau teases Baby Yoda reveals to come on The Mandalorian. Spoilers get!



Venom 2

Deadline reports actor Stephen Graham (The Irishman, Boardwalk Empire) has joined the cast of Venom 2 in a currently undisclosed role.

Cinderella

Deadline also has word Nicholas Galitzine (The Craft, Chambers) has been cast as Prince Robert in Camilla Cabello’s upcoming take on Cinderella.

Shrunk

According to Variety, Joe Johnston is now in talks to direct a soft reboot of his own Honey, I Shrunk the Kids under the truncated titled, Shrunk. Josh Gad is attached to play the adult son of Rick Moranis’s character, Wayne Szalinski, who “follows in his father’s footsteps by not only becoming a scientist, but also accidentally shrinking his children.”

Halloween Kills

In conversation with Bloody Flicks, Robert Longstreet described the adult Lonnie Elam as a “troubled guy” who “knows his wines. ”

Lonnie is a complicated, troubled guy who is haunted by his past. Particularly chickening out on going into Michael Myers’ house when he was a kid. I think this broke something in him that fucks with his manhood. The Elam family is very unorthodox. They love drugs and alcohol more than most. David [Gordon Green] said a funny thing to me about that. He said ‘Lonnie knows his wines.’ Ha!!! I don’t think I’m a very appropriate father but I love my son.”

Later in the interview, Longstreet opines Halloween Kills might be the “nastiest” entry in the franchise to date.

I don’t think I can say anything about Halloween Kills except it might be the nastiest of all of them. It has some terrifying scenes in it.

Peninsula

HallyuLife reports the Train to Busan sequel, Peninsula, is likely to arrive in summer 2020, but “international release has not been decided yet.”

Wonder Woman 1984

A candy-filled mailer announces a trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 will premiere at CCXP this Sunday in São Paulo, Brazil.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Force Awakens gang won’t allow Rey to fight the First Order alone in the latest Rise of Skywalker TV spot.





The Mandalorian

In a recent interview with THR, Jon Favreau confirmed that “we’ll learn more about [Baby Yoda] over the course of the season.”

We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season. I think what’s great about what George created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.

Our latest recap is now up, by the way.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Meanwhile, the stars of Crisis on Infinite Earths hype the “unprecedented” special event extravaganza to TV Guide in a new featurette.

Lucifer

Lucifer takes a trip back to the ‘90s in a new behind-the-scenes photo from season five.

The Witcher

Coming Soon has new character posters of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri.

Black Lightning

KSiteTV has images from “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Third Stone From the Sun, ” the midseason finale of Black Lightning. More at the link.

The Outsider

Skeptic Ben Mendelsohn teams up with believer Cynthia Erivo to investigate a supernatural murder in the trailer for HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider.

The Dead Lands

Māori warriors fight against Evil Dead-influenced demons in the first trailer for Shudder’s The Dead Lands.

Supernatural

The Winchesters conspire to kill God in the trailer for “Our Father, Who Aren’t in Heaven, ” the midseason finale of Supernatural.

Evil

The Evil crew investigates a sinister Christmas novelty song in the trailer for next week’s episode, “7 Swans a Singin. ”

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers

Finally, Netflix has released a new trailer for its Fast & Furious animated series , a thing that does indeed exist.





