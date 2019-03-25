Image: Warner Bros.

There's wild casting reports for both the animated Scooby-Doo and the live action Dora the Explorer movies. Billy Batson reveals his secret in a new clip from Shazam. Jake Busey hints at the future of Starship Troopers. Plus, a tiny sliver of new Avengers: Endgame footage, and what's to come on Doom Patrol.



Scooby-Doo

Deadline reports Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried will voice Fred Jones and Daphne Blake, respectively, in the the first animated Scooby-Doo movie to see a theatrical release.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Meanwhile elsewhere in the realm of bizarre animated show movie adaptation castings, Danny Trejo confirmed on Twitter he’s voicing Boots, the monkey, in the live-action Dora the Explorer movie.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

A new set report from Collider reveals “the movie opens at a containment unit with the Mothra larva” and that King Ghidorah “will lay waste to Fenway Park.” The outlet also has word Mothra fights Rodan before Godzilla takes on King Ghidorah.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Deadpool composter Junkie XL has been hired to score the latest entry in the Terminator franchise. [THR]

Carmilla

Bloody-Disgusting also has images from a new film adaptation of Sheridan Le Fanu’s gothic novel, Carmilla. Head over there to see the rest.

Detective Pikachu

Pikachu scales his own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon in a new TV spot.

Avengers: Endgame

Meanwhile, two Avengers: Endgame TV spots were also released over the weekend— though only one contains a smidgen of new footage.

Coming Soon also has this international banner of the surviving Avengers hanging out in space.

Shazam

Billy reveals his identity to Darla in a new clip from Shazam.

Dead Trigger

Dolph Lundgren leads a squad of zombie hunters in the first trailer for Saban’s film adaptation of the 2012 mobile game, Dead Trigger.





Death is My BFF

Syfy has hired Lindsey Rosin to write a pilot for a potential new series based on Katarina Tonks’s YA series, Death is My BFF. The story concerns an...and I can’t quite believe I’m about to quote Deadline on this, “undeniably sexy” grim reaper, as he attempts to thwart a teenage girl prophesied to balance the scales of good and evil.

Runaways

Good news—Marvel’s Runaways has been renewed for a third season at Hulu. [TV Line]

Starship Troopers

In a recent interview with HN Entertainment, actor Jake Busey confirmed Casper Van Dien has had “conversations” with screenwriter Ed Neumeier regarding a potential Starship Troopers TV series.

Casper has told me about conversations he’s had with Ed. So yes, I will corroborate that, yes. [Ed] and Casper have been talking about a series and they’ve both expressed to me that this time they really want me to be part of it, so I think Casper and I would be older men in the battle, in the war room, in the planning room or at the helm of a destroyer but not necessarily boots on the ground. We’re old guys now if you’re 45 years old you’re not going to be running around doing the boot camp thing. But yeah, a TV series would be great.

Happy!

Spoiler TV has photos from “The War on Easter,” the second season premiere of Happy! More at the link.

Sax is clean...ish... but somehow the filth just seems to find him.

Doom Patrol

Finally, the Doom Patrol need group therapy in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Therapy Patrol.”





