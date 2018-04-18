Image: Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox)

A third Gremlins might finally be on the way. Han and Lando get acquainted in the latest Solo: A Star Wars Story TV spot. Gotham teases some major shakeups coming in its season finale. The long-rumored Borderlands movie could have found a director. Plus, new footage from The Flash, and the Maleficent sequel finds a villain. Spoilers now!







Gremlins 3

In a recent interview with Metro UK, Chris Columbus stated he is “actively talking about” a third film in the Gremlins franchise.

Gremlins [3], we are actively talking about that. So that’s what I’m working on with my production company 1492 Pictures…it will almost definitely be a reboot.

Advertisement

Maleficent 2

Ed Skrein has joined the cast of Disney’s Maleficent 2 as the film’s villain. Details on the character are currently under wraps. [Variety]

Advertisement

Deadpool 2

In the latest issue of Empire, Josh Brolin revealed he’s open to play Cable at least three more times.

We think about it in four movie terms. We tried to think of Cable as a full arc, not just in this movie, but in the trajectory of four films. That made it a lot more fun for me.

Advertisement

[The Playlist]

Deadpool gets into a showdown with Cable in the latest TV spot.

Finally, Empire has a new image of Deadpool, Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead attempting to console Julian Dennison’s mysterious, possibly pyrokinetic character.

Advertisement

xXx 4

THR reports a fourth film in the xXx franchise is now in development with Vin Diesel and The H Collective.

Advertisement

Borderlands

That Hashtag Show reports Chris McKay is in talks to direct a live-action film based on the popular video game franchise, and already has castings calls for the main cast.

Aquaman

James Wan revealed on Twitter that Randall Park’s character, Dr. Shin, has been “in the script since day one,” it’s just that his scenes are only just being shot as part of the film’s pickups.

Advertisement





How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

In further dragon news, the third How to Train Your Dragon film is officially titled, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, according to Variety.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Speaking of giant reptiles, here’s the latest poster for the new Jurassic World.

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Woody Harrelson is puttin’ together a crew in the latest TV spot.

Avengers: Infinity War

A new featurette waxes nostalgically about the 10-year road to Infinity War.

Hereditary

Meet Charlie, the clucking, crunching demon-child ready to unseat Esther from Orphan as your new favorite hellion in the latest trailer for Hereditary.

The Order

Netflix has ordered ten episodes of a new series concerning a college freshman joining a secret, monster-worshipping fraternity from Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen. The Canadian production stars Jake Manley, Sarah Grey (Legends of Tomorrow), Matt Frewer (Altered Carbon, Max Headroom), Sam Trammell (True Blood) and Max Martini (Revenge). [THR]

Advertisement

Arrow

Deadline reports Beth Schwartz will take over for Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim as the sole showrunner of Arrow’s seventh season.

Advertisement

Gotham

Following the “cataclysmic” that rocks Gotham in its upcoming season finale—which, given that it’s named “No Man’s Land,” could be a giant earthquake in reference to the similar events that happen in the comic of the same name—executive producer Danny Canon stated season five is “a different show.”

Like I said, the catastrophic event, the cataclysmic event that happens in the last three episodes not only will change Gotham. It not only combines so many characters that you don’t think will cooperate with each other, but it changes the face of Gotham forever, so that season five, it’s almost a reboot and a different show.

Advertisement

[Comic Book]

The Flash

Finally, Citizen Cold returns to put a nuclear meta on ice in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Rogue Fury.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.