Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Mark Hamill talks about defying expectations while lending his voice to Chucky. Robert Kirkman’s sci-fi series Oblivion Song is being turned into a movie. Chip and Dale are heading to Disney+. Plus, what’s to come on The 100, good news for Russian Doll, and Idris Elba’s supervillain runs riot in new Hobbs & Shaw footage. Spoilers!



Bad Dog

Lionsgate has purchased the film rights to Bad Dog, a spec script by Jeff Bushell concerning Satan’s favorite dog “getting booted out of hell by a jealous rival, only for the dog to be mistakenly adopted by a single dad and his two kids.” The hellhound (named Bub) is forced to “protect his new family from the fury of hell” when Satan returns to pick up his puppy. [The Wrap]

The Blue Door

THR reports Amblin will produce a full-length horror feature based on Paul Taylor’s short film about a hospice nurse finding a mysterious entity living behind a blue door in her patient’s home. The original short (starring Game of Thrones’ Gemma Whalen) can be seen, here.

Oblivion Song

The Wrap also has word Universal and Skybound Entertainment will team for a film adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s sci-fi comic series, Oblivion Song. The story concerns a man taking daily trips to rescue the citizens of Philadelphia from an “apocalyptic hellscape” called...Oblivion. Sean O’Keefe (Wonderland) will write the screenplay.

Child’s Play

In a new interview with Den of Geek, Mark Hamill revealed he’s “anxious to see how people react” to his performance in Child’s Play:

I thought, when I auditioned for the Joker, there’s no way they’re going to cast this icon of virtue, Luke Skywalker, as the Joker. Forget about it. So I had no performance anxiety because I knew they couldn’t hire me. It’s only because so many people have expectations of what he’s supposed to sound like. I didn’t feel that kind of intimidation until it sunk in that I was doing this. I love Brad. It’s a great responsibility, so I’m anxious to see how people react because it’s not the Chucky that we all know from before.

Hobbs & Shaw

Idris Elba’s “Black Superman” goes on the hunt in another new TV spot.

Ad Astra



We learn Tommy Lee Jones disappeared searching for aliens in a new TV spot for Ad Astra.

Annabelle Comes Home

A new Annabelle Comes Home featurette talks to the daughter (and son-in-law!) of Ed and Lorraine Warren.





Russian Doll

Netflix has renewed Russian Doll for a second season. Arguably unnecessary given how the first wrapped up, but hey! Let’s not say no to more good things.

Chip ‘n’ Dale

Deadline also has our first look at Chip and Dale as they appear in their new Disney+ series “combining a traditional style of animation with contemporary, comedic narratives.”

Agents of SHIELD

A two-part episode titled “Collision Course” will air July 5 (Part 1) and July 12 (Part 2) according to Spoiler TV.

Krypton

Superman villains clash in the synopsis for “Will to Power,” the June 26 episode of Krypton.

The Rebels gain advantage against General Zod, as Seg goes head-to-head with Brianiac.

[Spoiler TV]

Swamp Thing

Bloody-Disgusting has images from “He Speaks,” this week’s episode of Swamp Thing. Head over there to see the rest.

The 100

Finally, Clarke and Josephine go head to head...in their shared head in the trailer for “Nevermind,” next week’s episode of The 100.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.