Updates From Castlevania, Black Adam, and More

Morning Spoilers

Dwayne Johnson continues to hype up Black Adam (and his back). Gemma Chan has finished her time on The Eternals. Is Joaquin Phoenix up for an iconic Disney villain role? Plus another new look at Birds of Prey, and what’s to come on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. To me, my spoilers!



Peter Pan

Salt shakers at the ready, mateys, as a report from The Illuminerdi alleges that Joaquin Phoenix has been “offered the role” of Captain Hook in Disney’s live-action remake of Peter Pan, adding “it is unclear if the actor has had any formal discussion with the studio” as of yet.

The Eternals

Production has wrapped on The Eternals—for Gemma Chan at least, according to her Twitter.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson promises Black Adam will alter “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe” in a new Instagram post that is, uh, primarily about his incredibly sweaty back muscles.

New Mutants

The latest New Mutants poster channels Village of the Damned.

F9: The Fast Saga

Han has been quietly added to an expanded version of the F9: The Fast Saga poster.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Huntress defends her crossbow in a new clip introduced by Mary Elizabeth-Winstead on The Tonight Show.



Psycho Goreman

Bloody-Disgusting has some interesting new photos from Psycho Goreman, an upcoming horror-comedy from Steven Kostanski (The Void, Leprechaun Returns) in which two kids “discover the tomb of a sleeping alien warlord whose only goal is to destroy the entire universe.” More at the link.

Thirst

Variety also has the first image from Thirst, an Icelandic gay vampire movie in which a woman wrongfully accused of fratricide befriends “an elderly man who turns out to be a 1,000-year old, single and gay vampire” who brings her brother back to life, “leading to terrible consequences.” You know, a single, 10-century-old gay vampires are wont to do.

Hellblazers

Meanwhile, Deadline has our first look at Bruce Dern in Hellblazers, a film about a Satanic cult intent on unleashing hell on earth co-starring Billy Zane, Tony Todd, Adrienne Barbeau, Courtney Gains, John Kassir, and Meg Foster.

Radioactive

Rosamund Pike plays Marie Curie in the first full-length trailer for Radioactive.

Castlevania

Pencil in March 5 as a horrible night to have a curse, as Castlevania’s third season will hit Netflix.

Into the Dark

Into the Dark weighs in on the conflict between Poppy, Mars Argo and producer Titanic Sinclair in the latest trailer for this year’s Valentine’s Day episode.

The Flash

Amunet returns to ruin Barry and Iris’s Valentine’s Day with her incredible accent, in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash, “Love is a Battlefield.”

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends crash a school reunion in order to send The Prom Night Slasher back to hell in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Slay Anything. ”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.