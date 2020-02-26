Updates From Candyman, Star Trek: Picard, and More

Bee his victim. Image : Universal

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Warren Ellis and Paul Duffield’s FreakAngels is coming to Crunchyroll. Harley Quinn casts a few more members of Gotham’s rogue’s gallery. Plus, get a look at the next Star Trek: Picard, Legends of Tomorrow takes a trip to Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac, and The Flash teases some big changes with the return of Wally West. To me, my spoilers!



Candyman

Two six-second teasers and a poster have our first official looks at the Candyman remake.

Butt Boy

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting reports Epic Pictures Group now has the U.S. distribution rights to Tyler Cornack’s Butt Boy, in which a detective searching for a missing child discovers his lead suspect has the unique ability to make “animals, objects, and humans disappear…in his butt.”

The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man toys with Elisabeth Moss in another new clip.

Antlers

A new, Australian trailer for Antlers is easily its best (and creepiest) yet.

Harley Quinn

CBR reports Alfred Molina will voice Mr. Freeze opposite Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman in the second season of Harley Quinn.

FreakAngels

A trailer for the first slate of Crunchyr oll originals reveals an animated series based on Warren Ellis and Paul Duffield’s webcomic FreakAngels is forthcoming. According to an official synopsis, the story concerns “twelve 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London” who “must check their wild impulses and discover their better angels in order to rebuild society.”

Motherland: For Salem

In the same vein, Freeform has released a new teaser for Motherland: Fort Salem, in which a group of young witches trained in “combat magic” defend the country against looming terrorist threats.

Star Trek: Picard

StarTrek.com has photos from “The Impossible Box,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard. More at the link.

Batwoman

Comic Book has photos from the March 8 episode of Batwoman, “Grinning From Ear to Ear.” Head over there to see rest.

The Flash

Wally returns with terrible news in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash, “Death of the Speed Force.”

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Damien Darhk visits for a taping of Ray’s new children’s show, “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac,” in next week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.