Zachary Levi could be returning to the realm of spy-fi. LeBron James confirms production has begun on Space Jam 2. The Penny Dreadful spinoff City of Angels sets a bunch of new cast members. Plus, on set with the new Bond movie, what’s to come on Swamp Thing and iZombie, and Emily St. John Mandel’s Station Eleven heads to the small screen. Spoilers get!



Spy Guys

Deadline reports Zachary Levi has signed on to star in a new spy-comedy from director Jeff Tomsic (Tag) writer Adam Sztykiel (Rampage) and produced by The Lonely Island. According to the outlet, Levi plays “a super spy in the vein of Jason Bourne and Ethan Hunt who gets in a jam on an impossible mission and can only rely on the help of his moronic college friends who happen to be with him to work it out.”

Bond 25

James Bond returns to the Caribbean in an official set video from Jamaica.

The Eternals

HN Entertainment reports the production title for Marvel’s The Eternals is “Sack Lunch,” a reference to a fictitious film from the ‘90s sitcom, Seinfeld.

Space Jam 2

Elsewhere, LeBron James confirmed on Twitter production has officially begun on Space Jam 2.

Midsommar

Ari Aster’s Midsommar has been rated R by the MPAA for “ritualistic violence and grisly images, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language.” You can check out our early, non-spoiler review here.

Untitled Disney+ Fantasy Movie

THR reports that LaKeith Stanfield and Olivia Cooke are both in talks to join a currently untitled Disney+ fairytale movie from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Susan Johnson, based on a script by Black List writer Cat Vasko.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Michael Gladis, Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood, and Ethan Peck have joined the cast of the Penny Dreadful sequel series. Gladis is said to play Councilman Charlton Townsend, “the ambitious head of the L.A. City Council’s Transportation Committee” while Izzo has been cast as the supernatural Santa Muerte, “the Angel of Holy Death and sister of the charismatic demoness, Magda played by Natalie Dormer). Rodriguez will play “righteous union leader” Raul Vega, while Kretschmann is Richard Goss, “an aristocratic and mysterious German architect with grand plans for the future of Los Angeles.” Sherwood will play Kurt, “the chauffer and bodyguard for Richard Goss” while Peck, finally, is Herman Ackermann “the charismatic second-in-command at the German-American Bund.”

Station Eleven

Screen Rant reports Maniac’s Patrick Somerville is now producing a ten-episode miniseries based on Emily St. John Mandel’s post-apocalyptic novel, Station Eleven. The story concerns “survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.”

Legion

David wages war...and that’s pretty much it, in the synopsis for “Chapter 24" airing July 22.

David wages war. Written by Olivia Dufault and Ben Winters; Directed by Arkasha Stevenson

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing rescues Virginia Madsen, then meets a somewhat schlubbier incarnation of the Phantom Stranger in images from this week’s episode, “Drive All Night.” Head over to Bloody-Disgusting for more.

iZombie

Liv gains a penchant for trenchcoats after eating the brain of a private eye in images from “Night and the Zombie City,” the July 11 episode of iZombie. More at KSiteTV.

The 100

Finally, things are about to get weird in the trailer for “What You Take With You,” next week’s startling episode of The 100.

