Doctor Sleep adds another young star. The ALF reboot is dead. The Walking Dead’s showrunner hints at some interesting plans to integrate some key stories from the comics. Plus, the first tiny teaser look at the new Child’s Play, a glimpse at Sabrina’s holiday special, and a giant octopus attacks on Legends of Tomorrow. To me, my spoilers!



Doctor Sleep

Jacob Tremblay has joined the cast of The Shining sequel in a currently undisclosed role. [TMZ]

Godzilla vs. Kong

Deadline also reports Japanese actor Shun Oguri is set to make his Hollywood debut in Godzilla vs. Kong. No details on his character are available at this time.

Meanwhile, Screen Rant has the film’s official synopsis.

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Black Widow

That Hashtag Show alleges it has character breakdowns for the upcoming Black Widow movie. According to the outlet, the production is looking to cast a male actor in his 40's to play the film’s “exciting” lead villain, as well as a woman in her 50's to play “a conniving female villain.” Marvel is also looking to cast “a bookish American in his late 20's,” “a female James Bond,” an “African, Middle Eastern or East Indian” actor, and two “European Caucasian” actors in their 50's/60's “who can speak multiple languages.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Polygon reports series creator Scott Cawthon has temporarily delayed the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s movie to rewrite the script:

I had a script written. Jason [Blum] liked it, and Chris Columbus liked it too, but I tossed it. I had a different idea for it, one that I liked better. I take responsibility for this delay; it’s my fault.

FKA USA

Warner Bros. has secured the film rights to Reed King’s debut novel, FKA USA, concerning a factory worked tasked by “the final president” of the United States to deliver “a talking goat across the continent” with the aid of an android and a lobotomized ex-convict. According to Deadline, King’s book isn’t set to hit shelves until June 2019.

Garfield

Chicken Little’s Mark Dindal is set to direct a theatrical, animated Garfield movie based on a script by Paul Kaplan and Mark Torgrove for Alcon Entertainment. [Variety]

Child’s Play

/Film has the latest poster for the Child’s Play remake, revealing Good Guy dolls have now been rebranded as Macintosh-inspired “Buddi” dolls.

The Walking Dead

Showrunner Angela Kang tells EW that the series will still keep some of Carl’s storylines from the comics (that he can’t cover himself, what with the whole “being dead” thing), and give them to other characters like Henry:

The show has often diverged from storylines in the comic. It’s always a process remixing things for us. There’s nobody that’s going to exactly replace Carl. Carl is his own character, but there are definitely plotlines from the comic that we didn’t want to completely lose. Henry just organically would be with this time jump about the age of Carl in the comics. There were certain aspects that we felt play well with Henry, especially because Carol is now that parent.

ALF

TV Line reports the proposed ALF reboot is “not moving forward at this time.”

Library of the Dead

Variety reports a TV series based on Glenn Cooper’s Library of the Dead trilogy, concerning an FBI agent solving arcane mysteries in a library under an ancient monastery, is now in development.

The CW



The CW has set midseason premiere dates for its roster of genre programming.

Tuesday, Jan. 15 8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Flash” (Midseason Return) 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Roswell, New Mexico” (Series Premiere) Wednesday, Jan. 16 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Riverdale” (Midseason Return) Thursday, Jan. 17 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Supernatural” (Midseason Return) 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Roswell, New Mexico” (Encore of Premiere) Sunday, Jan. 20 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Supergirl” (Midseason Return) 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Charmed” (Midseason Return) Monday, Jan. 21 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Arrow” (Midseason Return) 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Black Lightning” (New Time Period Premiere) Thursday, Jan. 24 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Supernatural” (Original Episode) 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Legacies” (Midseason Return)

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends battle a giant octopus runs in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Tagumo Attacks!!!”



The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

A sizzle reel for Netflix’s holiday programming includes footage from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

Finally, Netflix has also released a trailer for the new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000, in which the gang is subjected to Mac & Me, Atlantic Rim, Lords of the Deep, The Day Time Ended, Killer Fish and *gasp!* Ator: The Fighting Eagle.

