Some intriguing updates on the Disney+ Hawkeye series. A new look at some freshly-costumed Titans and their Big Bad next season. A familiar face will return for Supernatural’s final season, plus Lobo may live to ride again. Spoilers away!



355

Jessica Chastain’s all-star spy thriller co-starring Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, and more is officially slated for a January 15, 2021 release date, according to The Wrap.

The Woman in the Window/The Empty Man/Cruella

Meanwhile, Disney has pushed back this October’s The Woman in the Window to May 15, 2020, Fox’s The Empty Man to August 7, 2020, and their own Cruella to May 28, 2021.

Polaroid

However, Child’s Play director Lars Klevberg’s long-delayed film about an evil Polaroid camera starring Grace Zabriskie and The X-Files’ Mitch Pileggi will finally see release in select theaters and VOD on September 17, 2019.

Black Panther 2

Speaking with Uproxx, Everett Ross himself, actor Martin Freeman, gave vague information about a possible timeline for the big sequel we know is coming and his character’s Snap status:



Where are we with a Black Panther sequel? Have you heard anything about when filming might start? The last I heard, we won’t be doing it next year. So, it might be 2021 when we’re making the next Black Panther. That’s all I know. Did Everett Ross survive the snap? I think so, yeah. No, no one’s told me that he died.

Scream

Blumhouse VP of Feature Film Development, Ryan Turek, denied recent rumors the company plans to reboot the Scream franchise on Twitter.

Color Out of Space

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look a Nicolas Cage and Joely Richardson in Richard Stanley’s adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Color Out of Space.

Ambition

We also have a trailer for Ambition, this year’s other hallucinatory horror film about a musical prodigy.

Titans

Comic Book reports Michael Mosley has joined the cast of Titans second season as Dr. Arthur Light, the wily but frequently outclassed supervillain with the ability to manipulate light.

Relatedly, actor Curran Walters shared a new poster for the season providing a good look at Slade “Deathstroke” Wilson and his daughter, Rose.

Creepshow

Speaking with Comic Book, original film star Tom Atkins believes he’ll (eventually) appear on an episode of Shudder’s Creepshow TV series.

[Showrunner] Greg Nicotero gave me a shout out and said, ‘We’re going to do this, and I’ll have you down for a role.” And I didn’t get into the first one, but maybe next year. Maybe next season.

Supernatural

More concretely, Emily Swallow will reprise her role as Amara/The Darkness in the final season of Supernatural.

Birds of Prey

In conversation with Newsarama, Katie Cassidy Rodgers revealed she’s pitched a Birds of Prey spinoff series to the CW.

I’ve pitched it. I think they should. It’s time for women. Come on, we’ve got this.

Lobo

In a recent Twitter post discussing his thoughts on the cancelation of Krypton, showrunner Cam Welsh stated the Lobo spinoff series is “far from dead”.

Let me say this: despite what you’ve heard, the Lobo spin-off is far from dead. And I’ll have more to say about it in a separate post.

Hawkeye

Writer Amy Berg (Eureka, The 4400) revealed she has been passed on by Marvel and Disney+ for the upcoming Hawkeye television series. Which we guess means it’s a bit further off as far as production is concerned.

Arrow

Speaking with TV Guide, David Ramsey and Stephen Amell revealed they’re both satisfied with how their characters’ stories wrap in the series finale of Arrow.

Fear The Walking Dead

The twelfth episode of season five is titled “Ner Tamid”—Hebrew for “eternal Light”—according to Spoiler TV.

American Horror Story: 1984

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Camp Redwood,” the season premiere of American Horror Story: 1984.

In the summer of 1984, five friends escape Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is the past coming to haunt you. Writer: Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk

Director: Bradley Buecker.

Killjoys



Dutch, John, and D’av do hard time in a clip from “Three Mutineers,” this week’s episode of Killjoys.

Batwoman

Finally, Red Alice’s mad tea parties only serve absinthe in the latest teaser for Batwoman.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.