Updates From Black Adam, Black Widow, and More

A new Saw is in development. The 4400 reboot expands its cast. The Mortal Kombat kast assembles in a new poster. Plus, what’s next on Supergirl and Batwoman, and a sneak peek at today’s Invincible. Spoilers get!



Black Adam



Deadline reports Tony-nominated actor James Cusati-Moyer has joined the cast of Black Adam in a currently undisclosed role. Not to be outdone, THR additionally reports Bodhi Sabongui has also joined the cast in a currently undisclosed role.

Saw X



According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, Saw X— the tenth film in the Saw franchise — is now in active development.

Mortal Kombat

IMAX has released a new Mortal Kombat poster.

Black Widow

Black Widow has only just been rated PG-13 by the MPAA for “intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material.”

The Power

Shudder has a new clip from The Power, a ghost story set during the 1974 London blackout.

4400

Deadline reports Brittany Adebumola, Jaye Ladymore, and Amarr Wooten have joined the cast of 4400. Adebumola will play Shanice, “a driven lawyer, wife and new mother from the year 2005 who is suddenly transported to 2021 only to find that her daughter is now a teenager” opposite Ladymore as Claudette,” a preacher’s wife from the 1950s who was active in the early Civil Rights Movement.” Wooten has been cast as Hayden, “who arrives in 2021 from the 1930s where he was kept in an institution. Perhaps due to an unpleasant past, he doesn’t appear to speak but is compassionate and seems to have insight and knowledge into things he couldn’t possibly know.”

Supergirl

Supergirl may escape the Phantom Zone yet in the synopsis for her April 20 episode, “Lost Souls. ”

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone but it comes with some dangerous strings attached. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but finds she disagrees with their plan of action against the Phantoms and wonders if she is truly ready to be a part of the team. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Karen E. Maser & Nicki Holcomb (#604). Original airdate 4/20/2021.

Charmed

The Charmed Ones learn who was behind the Tomb of Chaos fiasco in the synopsis for “Bruja-Ha” airing April 18.

As the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock) try to contain what was unleashed from the Tomb of Chaos, they discover who created it...and why. Also starring Rupert Evans. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Blake Taylor (#310). Original airdate 4/18/2021.

Batwoman

Tensions escalate between Batwoman and the Crows in the synopsis for “Arrive Alive” airing April 18.

With Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and The Crows each hot on the trail of the False Face Society, their efforts collide, and tension escalates. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks out Enigma (guest star Laura Mennell), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Ryan find some common ground. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen and Daphne Miles (episode #211). Original airdate 4/18/2021.

Invincible

Finally, Machine Head antagonizes Titan in a new clip from today’s episode of Invincible.

