Morning Spoilers

The team behind To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is tackling Lauren Oliver’s clone YA adventure Replica. Famke Janssen is open to returning to Jean Grey. Kristen Bell will go behind the camera for The Good Place’s fourth season. Plus, what’s to come on iZombie, and Cary Elwes hypes up Stranger Things’ return. Spoilers get!



Replica

THR reports the creative team behind the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series is now developing an adaptation of Lauren Oliver’s YA novel, Replica, for Netflix. The story concerns a teenage girl unravelling a conspiracy after meeting her perfect genetic clone.

Jean Grey

Speaking with Variety at the red carpet premiere of Dark Phoenix, Famke Janssen stated she “might consider” returning to the role of Jean Grey “if someone asks.”

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

In a recent profile from Vogue, Margot Robbie described Harley Quinn’s Birds of Prey wardrobe as “definitely less male gaze-y” than Suicide Squad’s.

The Conjuring 3

Filming has begun on the third Conjuring movie according to Vera Farmiga on Twitter.

Child’s Play

Buzz Lightyear is Chucky’s latest casualty on another new poster from Bloody-Disgusting.

Stranger Things

Cary Elwes hypes up the new season in a new interview with Variety:

I went from being a fan of the show to being in it. I know that if I was still a fan, I’d be so excited to know how incredible this season is and how [creators] the Duffers manage to outdo themselves every single time. If you thought Season 1 was great, and Season 2 was powerful, you ain’t seen nothing yet. These guys, it’s bigger and more powerful than you’ve ever seen. It’s incredible.

The Good Place



Coming Soon reports Kristen Bell will make her directorial debut on a fourth season episode of The Good Place.

iZombie



Finally, Liv investigates the murder of a chef wrapped in plastic—before eating her—in the trailer for next week’s episode of iZombie, “Filleted to Rest.”

